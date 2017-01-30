TRENDING ON BS
Reliance Defence bags Rs 916 cr contract from Defence Ministry

As per the contract, the company will supply 14 fast patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Patrol vessel of Indian Coast Guard
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) promoted Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) has bagged a contract worth Rs 916 crore from Ministry of Defence (MOD), Government of India, for design and construction of fourteen fast patrol vessels (FPVs) for Indian Coast Guard. 

FPV’s are medium range, high speed vessels; it is primarily utilised for patrol within exclusive economic zone (EEZ), costal patrol, anti-smuggling, antipiracy, search & rescue operations. It also supports front line warships in the hour of need.

This is the first time, a private sector shipyard has been awarded a contract to design and build such class of ships for Indian Armed Forces. RDEL will be developing the design in-house.

“Reliance Shipyard with the largest dry-dock of the country has successfully mastered the block-construction technique through unique ‘modular construction technology’ for building large ships for both commercial usage and Navy. The shipyard with state-of-the-art technology, processes and skilled man-power is well poised to deliver any class of vessel in a most optimum timeframe,” said RInfra in a press statement. 

