Subros bags order to supply AC kits from Indian Railways

Ltd, which supplies cab mounted units to railways for driver cabin applications, has received an order to supply 360 kits from Indian Railways’ Works (DLW), Varanasi.

“The company has received a major order of 360 kits from - DLW, Varanasi. The company has made efforts for development of products to meet the requirements of DLW & CLW (Chittaranjan Locomotive Works) and expects continued business from in future also,” said in a BSE statement.

The Works in Varanasi manufactures diesel-electric locomotives and its spare parts. On the other hand, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), located at Asansol (West Bengal), manufactures electric locomotives.

Ltd - a joint venture between Suri family (40 percent), Denso Corporation (13 percent) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (13 percent) - supplies air conditioning systems and thermal products to industry in India. The company manufactures compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete loop and caters to segments such as passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, refrigeration transport, off- roaders & railways. It has manufacturing plants at Noida, Manesar, Pune, Chennai and Sanand with an annual capacity of 1.5 million kits per annum.