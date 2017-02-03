TRENDING ON BS
Budget will have a positive impact on robotics industry: Pradeep David
Subros bags order to supply AC kits from Indian Railways

The company will supply 360 kits to Indian Railways' Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

Subros Ltd's Noida plant
Subros Ltd's Noida plant

Subros Ltd, which supplies cab mounted HVAC units to railways for driver cabin applications, has received an order to supply 360 AC kits from Indian Railways’ Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi.

“The company has received a major order of 360 kits from Indian Railways - DLW, Varanasi. The company has made efforts for development of products to meet the requirements of DLW & CLW (Chittaranjan Locomotive Works) and expects continued business from Indian Railways in future also,” said Subros in a BSE statement.

The Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi manufactures diesel-electric locomotives and its spare parts. On the other hand, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), located at Asansol (West Bengal), manufactures electric locomotives. 

Subros Ltd - a joint venture between Suri family (40 percent), Denso Corporation (13 percent) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (13 percent) - supplies air conditioning systems and thermal products to automotive industry in India. The company manufactures compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete AC loop and caters to segments such as passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, refrigeration transport, off- roaders & railways. It has manufacturing plants at Noida, Manesar, Pune, Chennai and Sanand with an annual capacity of 1.5 million AC kits per annum.

