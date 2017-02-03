Subros bags order to supply AC kits from Indian Railways

Subros
Ltd, which supplies cab mounted HVAC
units to railways for driver cabin applications, has received an order to supply 360 AC
kits from Indian Railways’ Diesel Locomotive
Works (DLW), Varanasi.
“The company has received a major order of 360 kits from Indian Railways
- DLW, Varanasi. The company has made efforts for development of products to meet the requirements of DLW & CLW (Chittaranjan Locomotive Works) and expects continued business from Indian Railways
in future also,” said Subros
in a BSE statement.
The Diesel Locomotive
Works in Varanasi manufactures diesel-electric locomotives and its spare parts. On the other hand, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), located at Asansol (West Bengal), manufactures electric locomotives.
Subros
Ltd - a joint venture between Suri family (40 percent), Denso Corporation (13 percent) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (13 percent) - supplies air conditioning systems and thermal products to automotive
industry in India. The company manufactures compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete AC
loop and caters to segments such as passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, refrigeration transport, off- roaders & railways. It has manufacturing plants at Noida, Manesar, Pune, Chennai and Sanand with an annual capacity of 1.5 million AC
kits per annum.
