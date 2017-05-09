TRENDING ON BS
Tata Technologies buys Swedish engineering & design specialist Escenda

Deal to help Tata Technologies to tap the European automotive and industrial machinery sectors

BS B2B Bureau  |  Pune 

Escenda's racing App
Tata Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Escenda Engineering AB, the Gothenburg (Sweden) based automotive engineering & design specialist.

The acquisition helps Tata Technologies accelerate its plans to expand in Europe due to the rapid growth opportunity the region offers in both the automotive and industrial machinery sectors. Europe’s automotive industry is the world’s leading producer of motor vehicles by volume and is also the largest private investor in R&D in Europe.

Following the acquisition, Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited. The company will maintain the same management team and full workforce under the new ownership.

Founded in 2009, Escenda Engineering has quickly established itself as a leader in automotive product engineering and design. Escenda’s proven product development knowledge and history of working with top global manufacturers will deepen Tata Technologies’ automotive sector expertise, expand the company’s facilities in Sweden, add strong local leadership, and further grow capabilities through key partnerships in Sweden. 

Through this acquisition, Tata Technologies will leverage its global expertise in engineering services to support key accounts in Sweden and the European market and help them create better products for their customers.

“The acquisition of Escenda is another boost to our international footprint as well as our capabilities in the automotive sector, where we already support a range of global OEMs. The deal showcases Tata Technologies’ ability, confidence and commitment to continue to grow and enhance our international operations,” commented Warren Harris, chief executive officer of Tata Technologies.

The acquisition is an essential component in Tata Technologies’ European growth strategy and follows the recent $ 26 million investment in the development of a new European headquarters in the UK. 

Escenda Engineering’s revenue has grown by approximately 230 percent across the last four years. In 2016, Escenda Engineering was awarded the Volvo Quality Excellence Award, an annual accolade given to partners who fulfilled and met the highest standards and demands of Volvo Cars.

