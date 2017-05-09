Tata Technologies buys Swedish engineering & design specialist Escenda

has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AB, the Gothenburg (Sweden) based & design specialist.

The acquisition helps accelerate its plans to expand in Europe due to the rapid growth opportunity the region offers in both the and sectors. Europe’s industry is the world’s leading producer of motor vehicles by volume and is also the largest private investor in R&D in Europe.

Following the acquisition, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Europe Limited. The company will maintain the same management team and full workforce under the new ownership.

Founded in 2009, has quickly established itself as a leader in product and design. Escenda’s proven product development knowledge and history of working with top global manufacturers will deepen Tata Technologies’ sector expertise, expand the company’s facilities in Sweden, add strong local leadership, and further grow capabilities through key partnerships in Sweden.

Through this acquisition, will leverage its global expertise in services to support key accounts in Sweden and the European market and help them create better products for their customers.

“The acquisition of is another boost to our international footprint as well as our capabilities in the sector, where we already support a range of global OEMs. The deal showcases Tata Technologies’ ability, confidence and commitment to continue to grow and enhance our international operations,” commented Warren Harris, chief executive officer of

The acquisition is an essential component in Tata Technologies’ European growth strategy and follows the recent $ 26 million investment in the development of a new European headquarters in the UK.

Engineering’s revenue has grown by approximately 230 percent across the last four years. In 2016, was awarded the Volvo Quality Excellence Award, an annual accolade given to partners who fulfilled and met the highest standards and demands of Volvo Cars.