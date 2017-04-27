Tiger Logistics ropes in P&G Associates to tap defence logistics sector

Tiger India Limited is eyeing to tap the sector, which is a niche segment with high entry barriers, by roping in P&G Associates, a leading advisory firm. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with to explore the business opportunities in and paramilitary (air force, army, naval & paramilitary forces).

Through this MoU, Cmde Gurpreet Singh Oberoi (retd) will render his service to be the advisor for Tiger He has a vast experience in the sector which is expected to add significant addition in orders for the company.

With this, management of the company is expecting to increase the top line by 10 percent, based on the current market conditions. With few organised players left in the industry to serve a niche and highly sensitive segment as defence, Tiger is aiming to emerge as one of the leading players in the Indian sector.

“With this strategic move, we aim to address the large opportunity in the space of We have assigned an industry expert Cmde Gurpreet Singh Oberoi to look after who brings in vast understanding in this niche segment. We expect our topline to increase by 10 percent in the next 1-2 years with this renewed focus,” commented Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD, Tiger India Ltd.

Tiger is one of the leading third party (3PL) players with specialisation in international handling import and export of cargos and projects.