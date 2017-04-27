TRENDING ON BS
Covestro & STEM Learning to set up 4 mini science centres in Greater Noida
Business Standard

Tiger Logistics ropes in P&G Associates to tap defence logistics sector

With this renewed focus, the company expects 10% increase in topline by the next 1-2 years

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Logistics

Tiger Logistics India Limited is eyeing to tap the defence logistics sector, which is a niche segment with high entry barriers, by roping in P&G Associates, a leading advisory firm. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with P&G Associates to explore the business opportunities in defence and paramilitary logistics (air force, army, naval & paramilitary forces). 

Through this MoU, Cmde Gurpreet Singh Oberoi (retd) will render his service to be the defence advisor for Tiger Logistics. He has a vast experience in the defence sector which is expected to add significant addition in orders for the company. 

With this, management of the company is expecting to increase the top line by 10 percent, based on the current market conditions. With few organised players left in the industry to serve a niche and highly sensitive segment as defence, Tiger Logistics is aiming to emerge as one of the leading players in the Indian defence logistics sector. 

“With this strategic move, we aim to address the large opportunity in the space of defence logistics. We have assigned an industry expert Cmde Gurpreet Singh Oberoi to look after defence logistics who brings in vast understanding in this niche segment. We expect our topline to increase by 10 percent in the next 1-2 years with this renewed focus,” commented Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD, Tiger Logistics India Ltd.

Tiger Logistics is one of the leading third party logistics (3PL) players with specialisation in international logistics handling import and export of cargos and projects. 

Business Standard
Business Standard
