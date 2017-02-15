US Navy selects Reliance Defence to undertake repair & maintenance works

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) controlled Reliance Defence
and Engineering Limited (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with US Navy.
Earlier in January 2017, the Reliance Shipyard
was qualified by US Navy
as an approved contractor to perform complex repair and alternation services for the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet vessels operating in the region.
Reliance Shipyard
at Pipavav, Gujarat is the first shipyard
in India to have received MSRA certification to undertake servicing and repairing works for the vessels of Seventh Fleet. The fleet has about 100 vessels of different types including auxiliaries. Currently, the vessels of US Navy's Seventh Fleet visit Singapore or Japan for such works.
“Reliance Shipyard
has been selected after a detailed site survey by US Government representatives in end October 2016. This selection by the US Navy
is a true recognition of the world-class facility, processes and the high standard of capability of Reliance Shipyard,” said RInfra in a press release.
Reliance Defence
and Engineering has a large ship building /repair infrastructure in India; it has one of the largest dry dock in the world. The company is the first private sector company in India to obtain the licence and contract to build Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) for Indian Navy. The shipyard
has the only modular shipbuilding facility in India with a capacity to build fully fabricated and outfitted blocks. The fabrication facility spread over 2.1 million sq ft has an annual capacity of 144,000 tonne.
