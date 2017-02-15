US Navy selects Reliance Defence to undertake repair & maintenance works

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) controlled Reliance and Engineering Limited (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with Earlier in January 2017, the Reliance was qualified by as an approved contractor to perform complex repair and alternation services for the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet vessels operating in the region.

Reliance at Pipavav, Gujarat is the first in India to have received MSRA certification to undertake servicing and repairing works for the vessels of Seventh Fleet. The fleet has about 100 vessels of different types including auxiliaries. Currently, the vessels of US Navy's Seventh Fleet visit Singapore or Japan for such works.

“Reliance has been selected after a detailed site survey by US Government representatives in end October 2016. This selection by the is a true recognition of the world-class facility, processes and the high standard of capability of Reliance Shipyard,” said RInfra in a press release.

Reliance and Engineering has a large ship building /repair infrastructure in India; it has one of the largest dry dock in the world. The company is the first private sector company in India to obtain the licence and contract to build Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) for Indian Navy. The has the only modular shipbuilding facility in India with a capacity to build fully fabricated and outfitted blocks. The fabrication facility spread over 2.1 million sq ft has an annual capacity of 144,000 tonne.