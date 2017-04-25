TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » News on Pharma Industry

BHEL bags Rs 10,000 cr contract for power plant project in Bangladesh
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA nod for hypertension drugs

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar HCT tablets

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA nod for hypertension drugs

The Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for olmesartan medoxomil tablet (5 mg, 20 mg & 40 mg) and olmesartan medoxomil with hydrochlorothiazide tablet (20/12.5 mg, 40/12.5 mg and 40/25 mg).

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

Benicar and Benicar HCT have an estimated market size of $ 1.8 billion for twelve months ending December 2016, according to IMS.

Alembic now has a total of 55 ANDA approvals (49 final approval and 6 tentative approvals) from the US FDA.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA nod for hypertension drugs

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar HCT tablets

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar HCT tablets
The Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for olmesartan medoxomil tablet (5 mg, 20 mg & 40 mg) and olmesartan medoxomil with hydrochlorothiazide tablet (20/12.5 mg, 40/12.5 mg and 40/25 mg).

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

Benicar and Benicar HCT have an estimated market size of $ 1.8 billion for twelve months ending December 2016, according to IMS.

Alembic now has a total of 55 ANDA approvals (49 final approval and 6 tentative approvals) from the US FDA.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives US FDA nod for hypertension drugs

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar HCT tablets

The Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for olmesartan medoxomil tablet (5 mg, 20 mg & 40 mg) and olmesartan medoxomil with hydrochlorothiazide tablet (20/12.5 mg, 40/12.5 mg and 40/25 mg).

The approved drugs are generic versions of Daiichi Sankyo's Benicar and Benicar tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

Benicar and Benicar HCT have an estimated market size of $ 1.8 billion for twelve months ending December 2016, according to IMS.

Alembic now has a total of 55 ANDA approvals (49 final approval and 6 tentative approvals) from the US FDA.

image
Business Standard
177 22