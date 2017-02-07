Alkem forms alliance with Haw Par to market Tiger Balm products in India

Labs Ltd has entered into an alliance with Singapore-based Healthcare to exclusively market, sell and distribute range of products in India. products will be promoted by Healthcare, an over-the-counter (OTC) division of Alkem.

range of products, which use herbal ingredients that are derived from an ancient Chinese source, are used as a remedy for headaches, upper respiratory congestions, rheumatic or arthritic pains and muscular sprains.

As per 2015, the size of OTC market in India is about Rs 2,000 crore and has grown at a CAGR of 9.9 percent through 2010 to 2015. Of this, topical OTC which includes ointment, creams, gels, sprays and patches accounts for more than 70 percent of the market with brands like Zandu Balm, Volini, Moov, Amrutanjan, Iodex, Emami, Tiger Balm, etc. Also, 90 percent of total OTC sales happens through chemist channel where has a strong reach. features among the top ten brands in the topical OTC market in India.

“Herbal ingredients based is a very well-known OTC brand worldwide with a high consumer recall. Combined with Alkem’s strong sales and distribution infrastructure and robust executional capabilities in India, we believe it is a befitting alliance which can not only grow Tiger Balm's franchise in India but can also add significant thrust to Alkem's OTC business," said Prabhat Agrawal, CEO, Alkem.

A K Han, executive director, Haw Par, added, "The Indian market is very important and potentially large one for us. This strategic alliance will be mutually beneficial with the sales and distribution strength and reach of and the proven success of products."