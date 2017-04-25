Amgen & Novartis expand collaboration for migraine drug Erenumab

Amgen
has expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis
for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of migraine.
This expanded commercial collaboration builds on a global neuroscience
collaboration in Alzheimer’s
disease and migraine
established in 2015 between Novartis
and Amgen.
This expanded collaboration leverages Novartis’ strong and established presence in neuroscience
to more effectively reach people with migraine.
The companies have agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialise erenumab
in the US. Amgen
retains exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan. Novartis
gains exclusive rights to commercialise erenumab
in Canada, and retains its existing commercialisation rights in rest of the world. The companies will continue global co-development.
Erenumab
is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor, believed to have a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine.
Positive data from a phase 2 study and positive top-line results for two phase 3 studies in migraine
prevention were announced in 2016.
Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen
will receive milestone payments from Novartis
expected to begin in 2017. Novartis
will share US commercialisation costs with Amgen. Amgen
will book sales of erenumab
in the US and will pay a royalty to Novartis
on net sales in the US. Novartis
will book sales in the rest of the world, excluding Japan, and will pay Amgen
royalties on the net sales in those countries. Amgen
will book sales in Japan, since it will remain an exclusive territory for the Company. Novartis
will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter.
This is an expansion of a global collaboration with Novartis
announced in September 2015 in neuroscience, involving joint development and commercialisation of pioneering treatments in the field of Alzheimer's disease and migraine.
