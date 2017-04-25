Amgen & Novartis expand collaboration for migraine drug Erenumab

has expanded commercial collaboration with for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of This expanded commercial collaboration builds on a global collaboration in disease and established in 2015 between and This expanded collaboration leverages Novartis’ strong and established presence in to more effectively reach people with The companies have agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialise in the US. retains exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan. gains exclusive rights to commercialise in Canada, and retains its existing commercialisation rights in rest of the world. The companies will continue global co-development.

is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor, believed to have a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of Positive data from a phase 2 study and positive top-line results for two phase 3 studies in prevention were announced in 2016.

Under the terms of the agreement, will receive milestone payments from expected to begin in 2017. will share US commercialisation costs with will book sales of in the US and will pay a royalty to on net sales in the US. will book sales in the rest of the world, excluding Japan, and will pay royalties on the net sales in those countries. will book sales in Japan, since it will remain an exclusive territory for the Company. will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter.

This is an expansion of a global collaboration with announced in September 2015 in neuroscience, involving joint development and commercialisation of pioneering treatments in the field of Alzheimer's disease and