TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » International News

Merck sells biosimilars business to Fresenius to focus on innovative drugs
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Amgen & Novartis expand collaboration for migraine drug Erenumab

It builds on their global neuroscience partnership in Alzheimer's disease & migraine formed in 2015

BS B2B Bureau  |  California, USA 

Research lab image via Shutterstock.
Image via Shutterstock.

Amgen has expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of migraine. This expanded commercial collaboration builds on a global neuroscience collaboration in Alzheimer’s disease and migraine established in 2015 between Novartis and Amgen. This expanded collaboration leverages Novartis’ strong and established presence in neuroscience to more effectively reach people with migraine. The companies have agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialise erenumab in the US. Amgen retains exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan. Novartis gains exclusive rights to commercialise erenumab in Canada, and retains its existing commercialisation rights in rest of the world. The companies will continue global co-development. 

Erenumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor, believed to have a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine. Positive data from a phase 2 study and positive top-line results for two phase 3 studies in migraine prevention were announced in 2016. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will receive milestone payments from Novartis expected to begin in 2017. Novartis will share US commercialisation costs with Amgen. Amgen will book sales of erenumab in the US and will pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in the US. Novartis will book sales in the rest of the world, excluding Japan, and will pay Amgen royalties on the net sales in those countries. Amgen will book sales in Japan, since it will remain an exclusive territory for the Company. Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter. 

This is an expansion of a global collaboration with Novartis announced in September 2015 in neuroscience, involving joint development and commercialisation of pioneering treatments in the field of Alzheimer's disease and migraine.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Amgen & Novartis expand collaboration for migraine drug Erenumab

It builds on their global neuroscience partnership in Alzheimer's disease & migraine formed in 2015

It builds on their global neuroscience partnership in Alzheimer's disease & migraine formed in 2015
Amgen has expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of migraine. This expanded commercial collaboration builds on a global neuroscience collaboration in Alzheimer’s disease and migraine established in 2015 between Novartis and Amgen. This expanded collaboration leverages Novartis’ strong and established presence in neuroscience to more effectively reach people with migraine. The companies have agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialise erenumab in the US. Amgen retains exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan. Novartis gains exclusive rights to commercialise erenumab in Canada, and retains its existing commercialisation rights in rest of the world. The companies will continue global co-development. 

Erenumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor, believed to have a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine. Positive data from a phase 2 study and positive top-line results for two phase 3 studies in migraine prevention were announced in 2016. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will receive milestone payments from Novartis expected to begin in 2017. Novartis will share US commercialisation costs with Amgen. Amgen will book sales of erenumab in the US and will pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in the US. Novartis will book sales in the rest of the world, excluding Japan, and will pay Amgen royalties on the net sales in those countries. Amgen will book sales in Japan, since it will remain an exclusive territory for the Company. Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter. 

This is an expansion of a global collaboration with Novartis announced in September 2015 in neuroscience, involving joint development and commercialisation of pioneering treatments in the field of Alzheimer's disease and migraine.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Amgen & Novartis expand collaboration for migraine drug Erenumab

It builds on their global neuroscience partnership in Alzheimer's disease & migraine formed in 2015

Amgen has expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of migraine. This expanded commercial collaboration builds on a global neuroscience collaboration in Alzheimer’s disease and migraine established in 2015 between Novartis and Amgen. This expanded collaboration leverages Novartis’ strong and established presence in neuroscience to more effectively reach people with migraine. The companies have agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialise erenumab in the US. Amgen retains exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan. Novartis gains exclusive rights to commercialise erenumab in Canada, and retains its existing commercialisation rights in rest of the world. The companies will continue global co-development. 

Erenumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor, believed to have a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine. Positive data from a phase 2 study and positive top-line results for two phase 3 studies in migraine prevention were announced in 2016. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will receive milestone payments from Novartis expected to begin in 2017. Novartis will share US commercialisation costs with Amgen. Amgen will book sales of erenumab in the US and will pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in the US. Novartis will book sales in the rest of the world, excluding Japan, and will pay Amgen royalties on the net sales in those countries. Amgen will book sales in Japan, since it will remain an exclusive territory for the Company. Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter. 

This is an expansion of a global collaboration with Novartis announced in September 2015 in neuroscience, involving joint development and commercialisation of pioneering treatments in the field of Alzheimer's disease and migraine.

image
Business Standard
177 22