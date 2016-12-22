Asahi Glass acquires CMC Biologics

Japan’s AGC (AGC), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, has agreed to acquire 100 percent stake in CMC Biologics - the commercial manufacturer of monoclonal antibodies, coagulation factors & other therapeutic proteins - from its shareholders including Monitor Clipper Partners, European Equity Partners and Innoven Partenaires. This acquisition is expected to close in January 2017.

Founded in Denmark in 2001, as a start-up company, CMC Biologics has grown to be one of the most valued independent (contract development and manufacturing organisation) companies in the world. Today with over 500 employees, two commercial-phase manufacturing facilities, and one early-phase manufacturing facility, CMC is one of the leaders in the biologics industry.

“With the high level of growth and success that CMC Biologics has had over the last 15 years, I am thrilled that we now will be a central part of AGC’s pharmaceutical services business, with biologic manufacturing operations in Europe, USA, and Asia. AGC’s commitment to best technology solutions and longtime partnership with clients align so well with CMC Biologics’ mission to be the preferred biologics service partner for the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies,” said David Kauffmann, chairman of CMC Biologics.

With three facilities in the US and Europe, CMC Biologics provides fully integrated biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing solutions to clients globally. The company has proven expertise in delivering custom solutions for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics for pre-clinical, clinical trials and commercial production