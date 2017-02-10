Aurobindo Pharma buys 4 biosimilars from Swiss firm TL Biopharmaceutical

TRENDING ON BS
Insecticides demand surpasses herbicides in US
BS B2B Bureau  |  Hyderabad 

Aurobindo Pharma Limited has acquired four cell culture derived biosimilar products from Swiss firm TL Biopharmaceutical AG. As part of this agreement, TL will supply all the developmental data for four molecules and Aurobindo will develop, commercialise & market these products globally. The branded market size of these four biosimilars, three of them monoclonal antibodies, in oncology is very promising, claimed Aurobindo Pharma. Regulatory filing for these products is expected during the period of 2020-22.

Aurobindo is preparing to take its lead molecule from this transaction, a bevacizumab biosimilar, for clinical trials in 2017. Bevacizumab is an anti-antiogenesis drug used in treating multiple-cancers including metastatic colon or rectal cancer, non-squamous and non-small cell lung cancers.

This transaction is a strategic investment for future growth and will position Aurobindo Pharma as a strong player in the rapidly evolving biosimilars landscape. Building on these first four products licensed from TL Biopharmaceutical, Aurobindo is expanding its diverse portfolio of eight more next wave of biosimilars ensuring a strong and diverse products pipeline. Aurobindo has set up a fully functional R&D center for biologics development and is also establishing a state-of-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad (Telangana), which would be ready by Q2, FY 18

N Govindarajan, managing director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, commented, “We are impressed with TL’s product development as these are developed to the highest standards of biosimilarity. This acquisition is in-line with our strategy of investing in complex products and is an important first step towards establishing Aurobindo’s global biosimilars portfolio.”

