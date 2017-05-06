Avantor acquires lab equipment & chemicals supplier VWR for $ 6.4 billion

Avantor, a global supplier of ultra-high-purity materials for the and advanced technology industries, has acquired VWR, the provider of product, supply chain, and service solutions to laboratory and production customers, for approximately $6.4 billion.

Avantor’s acquisition of will create a major consumables-focused solutions and services provider to the high-growth and advanced technologies industries, as well as education, government, and institutions across the globe. The acquisition will build on each company’s strengths, including Avantor’s cGMP manufacturing processes, significant exposure to emerging markets and VWR’s significant position across the Americas and Europe. The combined company will be a vertically integrated organisation, serving a global customer base in all areas of their activities, from through production - a unique advantage in a fast growing marketplace.

“Avantor’s acquisition of is both highly compelling and complementary. We will bring together our well-known expertise in ultra-high-purity materials and customised solutions with VWR’s global scale, unparalleled channel access, and deep customer relationships. Collectively, this will create a larger, stronger and more diversified company with significantly enhanced scale and product breadth. The global customers that we plan to serve in a more high-touch manner will immediately benefit from the combination, as we will provide end-to-end solutions that offer increased quality, effectiveness, and productivity,” said Michael Stubblefield, chief executive officer of

Manuel Brocke-Benz, president and chief executive officer of VWR, added, “Given the changing dynamics in the highly fragmented and diverse sector, we believe that combining Avantor’s advanced materials and solutions with VWR’s unparalleled distribution capabilities and breadth of offerings represents a compelling value proposition. I am confident that this acquisition will create a highly differentiated organisation, one that is uniquely positioned to serve the growing needs of laboratory and production customers around the world.”