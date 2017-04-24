Avantor Performance Materials acquires Puritan Products

Llc, a global supplier of ultra-high-purity materials for the life sciences and advanced technology markets, has acquired Inc, a supplier of cGMP buffers and solutions for customers and high-purity chemistries for research and electronic materials customers.

provides and solutions for the production and research needs of approximately 7,900 customers across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, aerospace & defence, and semiconductor industries.

“The addition of Puritan is a key next step in our growth plans, as it provides access to new customers in the US and Europe, a broader portfolio of high-purity products for the biopharma, research and electronic materials industries, and access to additional capabilities, including new cGMP operations and talented new colleagues. The addition of Puritan’s operations, equipment and sourcing of raw materials offer our customers an additional layer of supply chain security, a key element of the value proposition,” said Michael Stubblefield, CEO of

will begin the process of integrating Puritan into the company immediately. Customers will now have access to the JT Baker, Macron Fine Chemicals and Puritan brands of high-purity products, as well as Avantor’s other portfolio of brands, including NuSil brand high-purity biomaterials and silicone.

Stubblefield added, “The Puritan business complements Avantor’s platform very well, particularly the focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance - two areas that are critical in the life science industry.”

has been expanding its global capabilities through expansion and new plant. As part of this strategy, the company commissioned a new cGMP production at its Panoli (Gujarat, India). The Panoli based cGMP manufacturing plant area produces Avantor’s brand high purity low endotoxin (HPLE) sugars.