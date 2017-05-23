Avery Dennison buys Finesse Medical to strengthen healthcare materials biz

TRENDING ON BS
Biogen buys Remedy Pharmaceuticals' stroke drug Cirara
Business Standard

BS B2B Bureau  |  Glendale, California 

Finesse Medical product

Avery Dennison Corporation, a global player offering pressure-sensitive and functional materials and labelling solutions for the retail apparel market, has acquired Finesse Medical Ltd, an Irish manufacturer of healthcare products used in the management of wound care and skin conditions. 

Headquartered in Longford (Ireland), Finesse Medical specialises in the development and application of advanced technologies in wound care and skin treatment, including skin barrier films and protection creams, and silicone and polyurethane foam wound dressings. With revenue over the last year of approximately € 15 million, the company is a key supplier to global healthcare-product OEMs and also provides contract manufacturing and product development services. 

Finesse Medical is a top quality manufacturer with a strong track record for developing and commercialising effective, high-value products in the medical sector. This acquisition will accelerate the achievement of our long-term strategic and financial goals for our industrial and healthcare materials segment,” said Mitch Butier, president and CEO, Avery Dennison.

Mike Johansen, vice president and general manager of Avery Dennison’s industrial and healthcare materials group, added, “Finesse Medical is a great strategic fit with Vancive Medical Technologies. Its innovative portfolio of silicone gels and polyurethane foam dressings builds on and complements our existing products in wound care. And its converting and packaging capabilities will enable us to offer expanded manufacturing services to our customers.” 

