Avery Dennison buys Finesse Medical to strengthen healthcare materials biz

Headquartered in Longford (Ireland), Finesse Medical
specialises in the development and application of advanced technologies in wound care
and skin treatment, including skin barrier films and protection creams, and silicone and polyurethane foam wound dressings. With revenue over the last year of approximately € 15 million, the company is a key supplier to global healthcare-product OEMs and also provides contract manufacturing and product development services.
“Finesse Medical
is a top quality manufacturer with a strong track record for developing and commercialising effective, high-value products in the medical sector. This acquisition will accelerate the achievement of our long-term strategic and financial goals for our industrial and healthcare
materials segment,” said Mitch Butier, president and CEO, Avery Dennison.
Mike Johansen, vice president and general manager of Avery Dennison’s industrial and healthcare
materials group, added, “Finesse Medical
is a great strategic fit with Vancive Medical Technologies. Its innovative portfolio of silicone gels and polyurethane foam dressings builds on and complements our existing products in wound care.
And its converting and packaging
capabilities will enable us to offer expanded manufacturing services to our customers.”
