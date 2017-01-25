Biocon bags Rs 460 crore contract for insulin in Malaysia

The Bengaluru-based has been awarded MYR 300 million (approximately Rs 460 crore) contract by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) for supplying recombinant human (rh-Insulin) formulations. As per the contract, to be serviced over a period of three years, will manufacture rh- formulations at its large scale biopharmaceutical facility in Johor, Malaysia.

The company’s rh- is Malaysia’s first locally manufactured biologic product approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Malaysia, for commercial sales in the country. This marks the commercialisation milestone of Biocon’s first overseas facility in Malaysia.

The company’s subsidiary, SDN BHD, will supplying rh- cartridges and re-usable pens under the Malaysian government’s Off-Take Agreement (OTA) initiative, which seeks to encourage local manufacturing of new pharmaceutical products thus lowering the country’s reliance on imports and also enhancing the exports potential. The contract is extendable for additional two years subject to approval by the Government of Malaysia.

will distribute insulins and delivery devices through CCM Pharmaceuticals, a leading local pharmaceutical player which has an extensive supply chain network to service primary healthcare clinics and hospitals across Malaysia.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson & managing director, Biocon, said, “We are pleased to support the Ministry of Health of in providing high quality, affordable, rh- for people with diabetes in Malaysia. It is a matter of pride that this is a Made in product manufactured by Sdn Bhd at the BioXcell Biotech Park in Nusajaya,

Johor. We expect our Malaysian facility to cater to the growing needs for affordable insulins across the globe.”

Rapid urbanisation, changing lifestyles and sub-optimal dietary habits are leading to a high incidence of diabetes in Malaysia, with over 3.3 million people currently diagnosed with diabetes. The Malaysian government spends nearly about $ 566 per year on every diabetic and with the number of people with diabetes projected to cross over 4.5 million by 2020, it will impact the government’s healthcare expenditure significantly. Locally manufactured affordable rh- has the potential to reduce the diabetes treatment cost burden and increase the access to therapy for diabetes patients in Malaysia.

Rh- is the first product from Biocon’s Malaysian facility, set up with an investment of MYR 1.1 billion. Biocon, one the leading producers of insulins in Asia, has been the first company from India to introduce glargine in Japan in 2016. It has received regulatory approvals for rh- in over 60 emerging markets and is providing the product in many of these markets through its local partners. The company had earlier announced the regulatory filing with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glargine validated at the Malaysian facility.