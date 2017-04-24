BioInvent to use Merck's bioreactors to expand Swiss facility

International AB, a Swedish company that develops novel immuno-regulatory antibodies to treat cancer, is upgrading and expanding its drug manufacturing facility with a full line of Merck’s single-use bioreactors.

will add bioreactors of 3, 50, 200 and 1000 litres to its upstream facility in Lund, Sweden, expanding capacity and improving flexibility and scalability. Merck’s portfolio of 3 to 2000 litres single-use bioreactors offers greater flexibility & continuity for scale-up and reduces the need for re-training of operators during scale-up processes.

“Our complete portfolio of single-use technologies addresses the needs of both emerging biopharmaceutical companies and established drug developers like as they seek to increase productivity. We are providing a full range of bioreactors, services and support which will help accelerate innovative therapeutics through the development pipeline,” said Udit Batra, member of the executive board and CEO of the business sector of

The upgrade of the facility to include a 1000-liter single-use will allow the company to meet production requirements for both its own novel antibody development projects and also those of customers they serve around the world.

“ has been discovering and manufacturing antibodies for more than 30 years, and when we decided to upgrade our single-use production facility, we established very demanding requirements. Merck’s single-use bioreactors most effectively addressed our current and future needs with a fully scalable system,” said Kristoffer Rudenholm Hansson, vice president of technical operations at

International AB is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-regulatory antibodies to treat cancer.