Fujifilm expands biopharma facilities in US & UK with $ 130 mn investment
BioInvent to use Merck's bioreactors to expand Swiss facility

Addition of single-use Mobius bioreactors to streamline BioInvent's drug development & production

BS B2B Bureau  |  Darmstadt, Germany 

BioInvent International AB, a Swedish company that develops novel immuno-regulatory antibodies to treat cancer, is upgrading and expanding its drug manufacturing facility with a full line of Merck’s Mobius single-use bioreactors.

BioInvent will add bioreactors of 3, 50, 200 and 1000 litres to its upstream facility in Lund, Sweden, expanding capacity and improving flexibility and scalability. Merck’s portfolio of 3 to 2000 litres single-use Mobius bioreactors offers greater flexibility & continuity for scale-up and reduces the need for re-training of operators during scale-up processes.

“Our complete portfolio of single-use technologies addresses the needs of both emerging biopharmaceutical companies and established drug developers like BioInvent as they seek to increase productivity. We are providing a full range of bioreactors, services and support which will help BioInvent accelerate innovative therapeutics through the development pipeline,” said Udit Batra, member of the Merck executive board and CEO of the life science business sector of Merck.

The upgrade of the BioInvent facility to include a 1000-liter single-use bioreactor will allow the company to meet production requirements for both its own novel antibody development projects and also those of customers they serve around the world.

BioInvent has been discovering and manufacturing antibodies for more than 30 years, and when we decided to upgrade our single-use production facility, we established very demanding requirements. Merck’s single-use bioreactors most effectively addressed our current and future needs with a fully scalable system,” said Kristoffer Rudenholm Hansson, vice president of technical operations at BioInvent.

BioInvent International AB is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-regulatory antibodies to treat cancer. 

