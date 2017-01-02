FIPB approves Sweden-based Recipharm's Kemwell acquisition

Swedish company Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), on 30 December 2016 announced that it has received the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s (FIPB) approval for its acquisition of Kemwell’s Indian operations.

In April last year, announced a pact to acquire Kemwell’s contract development and manufacturing businesses in India, US and Sweden for $ 205 million (about Rs 1360 crore). and signed two separate agreements for this. While one agreement covered Kemwell’s US and Swedish operations, the second comprised operations in India.

Acquisition of expands Recipharm’s capabilities in India as it provides access to significant cost effective development operation working with customers with strong US ANDAs project pipeline; adds US FDA and EU approved cost effective manufacturing options; and expands manufacturing capabilities, complementary technology to (the sterile injectables maker in which acquired 74 percent stake in October 2015).

The deal further strengthens Recipharm’s synergistic business model by aligning US and Indian development and technology operations with the combined company’s manufacturing capabilities in India and Europe. In addition, there are potential commercial synergies from enhanced customer offering and cross selling.