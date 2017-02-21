Global medical robots market to reach $ 12.80 billion by 2021

The global market is expected to reach $ 12.80 billion by 2021 from $ 4.90 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 21.1 percent, according to report.

On the basis of product, the market is categorised into instruments & accessories and robot systems. In 2016, the instruments and accessories segment is expected to command the largest share is likely to grow at the higher CAGR during the period of 2016-2021.

The robot systems segment is further divided into surgical robot systems, rehabilitation robots, noninvasive radiosurgery, hospital & pharmacy robots, and other robotic systems. The surgical robot systems segment is estimated to command the largest share of the robot systems market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, growing number of robotic procedures, and increasing neurological conditions requiring robotic procedures.

However, the rehabilitation robot systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2016-2021. Factors attributing the high growth of this segment include increasing adoption of exoskeletons for rehabilitation therapy, rising prevalence of stroke, increasing use of assistive by geriatric population, and growing use of therapeutic for autism.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, orthopaedics, neurology, special education, and other applications (gynaecology, urology, cardiology, and nanomedicine).

In 2016, the segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. Rising number of robotic procedures, regular congresses and meetings, and increasing number of FDA approvals for procedures are the key factors contributing to the largest share of for However, the neurology segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors attributing to the highest growth of this segment include rising prevalence of neurological disorders, coupled with the increasing interest in the use of in neurological surgeries and rehabilitation.