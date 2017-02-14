Govt plans to establish pharma & medical technology zone at Bengaluru

The government is planning to establish an exclusive zone for pharmaceuticals and (Med Tech) at Bengaluru to give a boost to domestic production of these products under the Make in India initiative. “Bengaluru, being the hub of information technology and skilled manpower, will prove to be the ideal location to set up a pharma and Med Tech zone and the Ministry will work with the State Government to establish it soon,” said Ananth Kumar, Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, while inaugurating the India Pharma & India Medical Device International Conference in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Concurring with the views of Kumar, Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, said that the recent approval of the pharma and Med Tech zone in Andhra Pradesh has attracted over 30 investment proposals from domestic and international pharma companies which has the potential to reduce the manufacturing cost of drugs and by around 30 percent as compared to global prices.

Talking about the achievements of the pharma sector, said that the industry has achieved a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15 percent and expressed confidence that the sector would be worth $ 55 billion by 2020 from the present $ 32 billion. India accounts for around 20 percent of the world’s generic medicine supply chain, exporting to over 250 countries globally. Indian pharma industry provides over 60 percent of global vaccines. “In this fiscal year, the Indian Pharma sector has received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) close to $14 billion and has generated employment for over 2.5 million people across India,” informed

Highlighting the long pending issues addressed by the government to promote Ease of Doing Business in pharma and sector, he said, “Correction of the inverted duty structure for medical devices, withdrawal of extension duty on imports to promote domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs and bringing about a fair, transparent, predictable and level playing field in the sector etc, has been done by the government. The government will maintain this stability for the sector in the future as well.”

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Chief Minister, said, “This is the second time Karnataka is hosting this conference on medical device & sector, thus giving the state an opportunity to emerge as the desired destination for investments under pharma & sector and give a boost to Make in India mission in this sector.” The state pharma industry constitutes 264 manufacturing units that include small-medium, large, public sector and multinational companies. The state stands fifth in pharmaceuticals exports with 40 percent of its pharma produce being exported overseas, he added.