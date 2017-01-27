TRENDING ON BS
Johnson & Johnson buys Swiss biopharma firm Actelion for $ 30 billion

It will also have 16% stake in Actelion's yet-to-be created R&D company

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Brunswick, New Jersey (USA) 

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will acquire Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion Ltd for $ 30 billion. As part of the transaction, immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a new listed company (R&D NewCo).

Actelion has established a leading franchise of differentiated, innovative products for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) that is highly complementary to the existing portfolio of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The addition of Actelion’s specialty in-market medicines and late-stage products is consistent with Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to grow in attractive and complementary therapeutic areas and serve patients with serious illnesses and significant unmet medical need. 

Besides, the transaction structure will provide J&J flexibility to accelerate investment in its industry-leading, innovative pipeline to drive additional growth. Further, Johnson & Johnson expects to retain Actelion’s presence in Switzerland and also leverage its complementary capabilities in shaping medical paradigms.

As part of the transaction, immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company (“R&D NewCo”). 

J&J will also hold 16 percent stake in Actelion’s newly formed company, R&D NewCo, with an option to raise it further by 16 percent through a convertible note. The arrangements will result in R&D NewCo launching with cash of CHF 1 billion to be made available at the closing of the transactions. Johnson & Johnson will also receive an option on ACT-132577, a product within R&D NewCo being developed for resistant hypertension currently in phase 2 clinical development. Together, these arrangements with R&D NewCo will provide J&J with additional sources of innovation and value. 

Actelion has built an attractive, growing business with world-class commercial and clinical development capabilities. Adding Actelion’s portfolio to our already strong Janssen Pharmaceuticals business is a unique opportunity for us to expand our portfolio with leading, differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-stage products. We expect to leverage our established global presence and commercial strength to accelerate growth and patient access to these important therapies. Further, we believe R&D NewCo will be strongly positioned to continue Actelion’s legacy of innovation and look forward to collaborating on the development of cutting-edge new therapies,” commented Alex Gorsky, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson.

