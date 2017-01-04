TRENDING ON BS
Pros & cons of integrating AYUSH doctors into modern medicine
Jubilant signs long-term supply contracts for radiopharmaceuticals in US

The US accounts for approximately 70% of the radiopharmaceuticals business' sales

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Jubilant DraxImage Inc (JDI), the Montreal (Canada) based wholly-owned subsidiary of the Noida-based Jubilant Pharma, has signed long term contracts with distribution networks in the US for supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lung, kidney and bone scans. JDI will supply these products over a period of 39 months effective from January 2017.

Jubilant DraxImage is a nuclear medicine company that develops, manufactures and commercialises radiopharmaceuticals used for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of disease.

“We are delighted to announce signing of long term contracts by our Jubilant Draximage business where we are the leader in some of the key products in the US market. These contracts provide visibility on our future revenues with the differentiated and niche products in our Specialty Pharma business and will strengthen the company for its growth, going forward,” said Shyam Bhartia, chairman and Hari Bhartia, co-chairman and MD, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, in a joint statement. Jubilant Pharma Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, an integrated global pharmaceuticals and life sciences company.

Jubilant Pharma’s radiopharmaceuticals business develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of products that enable nuclear medicine physicians to deliver personalised healthcare to their patients around the globe. Its core products primarily serve patients with cardiac, thyroid and lung disease providing reliable high quality imaging agents and patient specific therapies for nuclear medicine procedures.

The US market accounts for approximately 70 percent of the radiopharmaceuticals business’ sales, with Canada accounting for close to 20 percent sales and the rest of the revenues coming from markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

