Lupin receives CDSCO's approval for anti-allergic drug bepotastine

According to IMS, the market for plain antihistamines in India is estimated at about Rs 860 crs

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Capsules

Lupin Limited has received approval for bepotastine tablets from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market the product in India.

Bepotastine is a new second generation antihistamine medicine to be introduced into the Indian pharmaceutical market which could benefit millions of patients suffering from allergic symptoms. It is a rapid acting antihistamine that effectively controls day time and night time triggers of allergic symptoms. Bepotastine is approved by PMDA Japan and is actively marketed in Japan and other South East Asian countries.

The current market for plain antihistamines is estimated to be around Rs 860 crores growing at 14 percent, according to IMS MAT Mar 2017.

Naresh Gupta, president, Lupin Limited, said, “We have a rich legacy of addressing medical needs in the country and introducing treatments to combat them. I am sure that the approval of bepotastine would go a long way in addressing a common medical need for a safe and effective drug for the management of allergic symptoms.”

