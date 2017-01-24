TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » News on Pharma Industry

Asian Paints to invest Rs 650 cr for capacity expansion at Ankaleshwar site

Evonik develops technology to mass-produce complex moulded parts
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Lupin receives US FDA nod for anti-depressant drug paroxetin

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies' Paxil CR tablet

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Lupin receives US FDA nod for anti-depressant drug paroxetin

Lupin Limited has received final approval for its anti-depressant drug - paroxetin extended release (ER) tablet in strengthens of 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg - from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company plans to commence promotion of the product shortly.

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies’ Paxil CR tablet, which had US sales of $ 127.7 million, according to IMS MAT September 2016 data. 

Lupin’s paroxetin extended release tablet is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Lupin receives US FDA nod for anti-depressant drug paroxetin

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies' Paxil CR tablet

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies' Paxil CR tablet
Lupin Limited has received final approval for its anti-depressant drug - paroxetin extended release (ER) tablet in strengthens of 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg - from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company plans to commence promotion of the product shortly.

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies’ Paxil CR tablet, which had US sales of $ 127.7 million, according to IMS MAT September 2016 data. 

Lupin’s paroxetin extended release tablet is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Lupin receives US FDA nod for anti-depressant drug paroxetin

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies' Paxil CR tablet

Lupin Limited has received final approval for its anti-depressant drug - paroxetin extended release (ER) tablet in strengthens of 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg - from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company plans to commence promotion of the product shortly.

The approved product is the generic version of Apotex Technologies’ Paxil CR tablet, which had US sales of $ 127.7 million, according to IMS MAT September 2016 data. 

Lupin’s paroxetin extended release tablet is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

image
Business Standard
177 22