Lupin receives US FDA nod for anti-depressant drug paroxetin

Limited has received final approval for its drug - paroxetin extended release (ER) tablet in strengthens of 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg - from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company plans to commence promotion of the product shortly.

The approved product is the generic version of Technologies’ tablet, which had US sales of $ 127.7 million, according to IMS MAT September 2016 data.

Lupin’s paroxetin extended release tablet is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.