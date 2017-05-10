TRENDING ON BS
Viking Plastics acquires Kentucky Manufacturing & Technology
Business Standard

Natco launches blood cancer drug pomalidomide in India

Pomalidomide is sold by Celgene Inc in the US, under the brand name Pomalyst

BS B2B Bureau  |  Hyderabad 

Natco Pharma Limited has launched a generic version of cancer drug pomalidomide capsule – in strength of 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg - in India under the brand name Pomalid. Pomalidomide is sold by Celgene Inc in the USA, under the brand name Pomalyst.

Pomalidomide is a thalidomide analogue indicated, in combination with dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

Natco has priced Pomalid 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules at Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively for a monthly pack of 21 capsules. “We believe, this is approximately 98 percent discount of price from what it is sold at in the USA to patients, per secondary market data researched,” said Natco in a press release.

