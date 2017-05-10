Natco launches blood cancer drug pomalidomide in India

Limited has launched a generic version of cancer drug capsule – in strength of 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg - in India under the brand name is sold by Inc in the USA, under the brand name

is a thalidomide analogue indicated, in combination with dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

Natco has priced 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules at Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively for a monthly pack of 21 capsules. “We believe, this is approximately 98 percent discount of price from what it is sold at in the USA to patients, per secondary market data researched,” said Natco in a press release.