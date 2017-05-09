Natco Pharma launches hepatitis C drug Velpanat in India

Limited has launched a drug – a fixed dose combination of (400 mg) & (100 mg) – under the brand name of in India. is the generic version of Epclusa, manufactured by Inc globally.

is the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic virus (HCV) infection. is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with chronic (lasting a long time) (Hep C) genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 infection with or without cirrhosis (compensated).

Natco has priced at Rs 18,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets in India. Natco has signed a nonexclusive licensing agreement with to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic medicines in 101 developing countries.