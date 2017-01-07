Natco receives US FDA approval for cancer drug bendamustine

Pharma Limited has received the final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) containing a Paragraph IV certification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for generic version of hydrochloride (HCl) powder for injection - 25 mg and 100 mg (single-dose vial).

Pursuant to the settlement of the Paragraph IV litigation, plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Inc, in the US market. and Breckenridge filed their ANDA with a Paragraph IV certification on the first-to-file date and expect to share 180-day exclusivity with other ANDA first filers.

Cephalon (acquired by Teva in 2011) sells hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg and 100 mg (single-dose vial) under brand name in the US market. is indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

had US sales of approximately $ 133 million for twelve months ending November 2016, according to IMS Health.