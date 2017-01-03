Nutraceutical ingredients maker OmniActive receives $ 35 mn from Everstone

Health Technologies, the Mumbai-based supplier, has received investment of $ 35 million (Rs 238 crores) from the private equity firm Group to further accelerate its growth in the fast-expanding nutraceuticals space. The deal is Everstone’s third in the healthcare and wellness sector in less than a year.

Founded in 2005, is a leading supplier of naturally sourced for eye health, weight management and heart health to global companies that provide food supplements and nutritional fortification. It has manufacturing facilities and well-equipped R&D centres across India and Canada, and sales and marketing presence across the US, Europe and Asia. In the last 18 months, completed 12 human clinical trials in healthy populations across its portfolio of branded ingredients. The company has a very strong presence in the US and is working to achieve similar success in Europe and Asia.

The investment - which gives it a significant minority stake - will help in diversifying and expanding its offerings. will use the transaction proceeds from this deal in its inorganic growth strategy and execute the acquisition opportunities it has identified.

Sanjaya Mariwala, managing director, Health Technologies Ltd, commented, “We welcome this partnership with the Group. With the support of its experienced teams and funding, looks forward to building on our history of solid organic growth by further strengthening our presence globally using innovative products and technologies. This will be done by also growing inorganically to bring a wider product portfolio of responsibly made to our customers through our strategic acquisitions.”

The global nutraceuticals supplements market was estimated at $ 108 billion in 2014 and is expected to touch $ 168 billion by 2020. The US is the largest market with slightly over a one-third of global sales. In India, according to a study published by Assocham, the nutraceuticals industry is expected to reach $ 6.1 billion by 2020. The growth in India will be fuelled by rising awareness about lifestyle diseases and the need for healthier lifestyles; the spread of urbanisation; an increasing middle-class population with more disposable income; and the rising demand for supplementary nutrition for a healthier life. As a supplier of to international markets from India, the gradual shift in the nutraceuticals sector towards greater consumption of natural products has helped to grow its business manifold over the last decade.

The investment will be Everstone’s fifth from its third PE fund ( Capital Partners III) that closed in September last year, and the third in the pharmaceutical and wellness sector. It acquired a majority stake in Rubicon Research, a pioneering drug delivery technology company, this October that was preceded by taking a majority stake in Ascent Health, an Indian pharmaceutical delivery services provider, in March.

will be represented by Deep Mishra, managing director at India, who will join OmniActive's board as a nominee director, along with Dr Leendert Staal, an internationally reputed expert who was the CEO of the global industry leader DSM Nutritional Products from 2008 to 2013.

Sameer Sain, co-founder and managing partner, Group, said, “This investment aims at helping scale its already strong presence in the fast-growing space.”