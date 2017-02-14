Stada receives takeover bids from Cinven & Advent International

Arzneimittel AG, the German manufacturer of and (over-the-counter) drugs, has confirmed that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company.

One of the proposal was submitted by private equity group Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of Euro 56.00 per share – the cumulative value of which amounts to € 3.5 billion. received the second proposal from Corporation.

“Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Partners LLP and from Corporation, which the executive board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company. The executive board has therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to the potential offer price,” said in a press statement.

Arzneimittel consistently focuses on a multi-pillar strategy of generics and branded products (OTC) with an increasingly international market orientation. The group is the only independent generics producer in Germany. Worldwide, is represented in more than 30 countries with more than 50 subsidiaries. Branded products such as Grippostad and Ladival are among the highest selling in their product categories in Germany. In financial year 2015, achieved Group sales of € 2,115.1 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 389.4 million and adjusted net income of € 165.8 million.