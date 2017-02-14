TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » International News

Elementis buys personal care ingredients maker SummitReheis for $ 360 mn
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Stada receives takeover bids from Cinven & Advent International

The German drugmaker has reportedly received a € 3.5 billion bid from private equity group Cinven

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bad Vilbel, Germany 

Zydus acquires derma brand Melgain from Issar Pharma

Stada Arzneimittel AG, the German manufacturer of generic and OTC (over-the-counter) drugs, has confirmed that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company.

One of the proposal was submitted by private equity group Cinven Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of Euro 56.00 per Stada share – the cumulative value of which amounts to € 3.5 billion. Stada received the second proposal from Advent International Corporation.

“Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation, which the executive board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company. The executive board has therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to the potential offer price,” said Stada in a press statement.  

Stada Arzneimittel consistently focuses on a multi-pillar strategy of generics and branded products (OTC) with an increasingly international market orientation. The group is the only independent generics producer in Germany. Worldwide, Stada is represented in more than 30 countries with more than 50 subsidiaries. Branded products such as Grippostad and Ladival are among the highest selling in their product categories in Germany. In financial year 2015, Stada achieved Group sales of € 2,115.1 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 389.4 million and adjusted net income of € 165.8 million.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Stada receives takeover bids from Cinven & Advent International

The German drugmaker has reportedly received a € 3.5 billion bid from private equity group Cinven

The German drugmaker has reportedly received a € 3.5 billion bid from private equity group Cinven
Stada Arzneimittel AG, the German manufacturer of generic and OTC (over-the-counter) drugs, has confirmed that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company.

One of the proposal was submitted by private equity group Cinven Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of Euro 56.00 per Stada share – the cumulative value of which amounts to € 3.5 billion. Stada received the second proposal from Advent International Corporation.

“Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation, which the executive board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company. The executive board has therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to the potential offer price,” said Stada in a press statement.  

Stada Arzneimittel consistently focuses on a multi-pillar strategy of generics and branded products (OTC) with an increasingly international market orientation. The group is the only independent generics producer in Germany. Worldwide, Stada is represented in more than 30 countries with more than 50 subsidiaries. Branded products such as Grippostad and Ladival are among the highest selling in their product categories in Germany. In financial year 2015, Stada achieved Group sales of € 2,115.1 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 389.4 million and adjusted net income of € 165.8 million.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Stada receives takeover bids from Cinven & Advent International

The German drugmaker has reportedly received a € 3.5 billion bid from private equity group Cinven

Stada Arzneimittel AG, the German manufacturer of generic and OTC (over-the-counter) drugs, has confirmed that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company.

One of the proposal was submitted by private equity group Cinven Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of Euro 56.00 per Stada share – the cumulative value of which amounts to € 3.5 billion. Stada received the second proposal from Advent International Corporation.

“Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation, which the executive board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company. The executive board has therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to the potential offer price,” said Stada in a press statement.  

Stada Arzneimittel consistently focuses on a multi-pillar strategy of generics and branded products (OTC) with an increasingly international market orientation. The group is the only independent generics producer in Germany. Worldwide, Stada is represented in more than 30 countries with more than 50 subsidiaries. Branded products such as Grippostad and Ladival are among the highest selling in their product categories in Germany. In financial year 2015, Stada achieved Group sales of € 2,115.1 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 389.4 million and adjusted net income of € 165.8 million.

image
Business Standard
177 22