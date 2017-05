Ahmedabad based has acquired two products from Switzerland-based AG for an undisclosed amount. “The company has completed the acquisition of and brands for India from global pharma player AG,” said yesterday in a press statement. These brands are widely prescribed by gynaecologists for the management of abnormal uterine bleeding, peri & post- menopausal symptoms and infertility.

Women healthcare is an important therapy area for Torrent Pharma, which it intends to focus in the future. With acquisition of key brands of Elder like Shelcal and Deviry, impetus on this therapy area has also increased. and will further fortify the hormone segment.

“The use of hormones among the gynaecologists is on an increase because of lifestyle changes. This acquisition would reaffirm Torrent’s commitment towards the key important therapy of women healthcare,” added the release.