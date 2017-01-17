US-based wellness firm Ionic MSM starts production facility in Jaipur

Inc, the US-based wellness company, has setup a fully integrated production unit at Jaipur (Rajasthan) to manufacture products for India & other Asian markets. The company produces a wide range of products that are based on (MSM).

MSM, an organic form of sulfur that is claimed to have a variety of health benefits, is used in many foods & beverages and is also marketed as a dietary supplement.

The US-based firm is collaborating with Ltd, which is promoted by industrialist Dr Santosh Kumar Bagla, to enter the Indian market by launching a wide range of MSM based products. provides various products for beauty & personal care, skin enhancement, medical care, pet care, arthritis & joint inflammation and for many agricultural purposes.

Dr Yogi Bhardwaj, president, Inc, commented, “We are delighted to enter the most customer friendly and progressive market of the world. We are already present in various parts of the world and are now ready to give a most effective and result oriented wellness solution to the people of the country. MSM remains one of the most studied compound worldwide and experts prescribe MSM for a variety of ailments like pain, inflammation, scleroderma, interstitial cystitis, arthritis and elevated intercranial pressure in the brain. We are very confident that it would be game changer for the wellness industry of India.”

According to Dr Santosh Kumar Bagla, chairman, Ltd, the company has launched more than 40 products in the Indian market which are regular use cosmetics (creams & gel), health care (specific supplement for weight loss, cholesterol, diabetic, BP etc), pain management (arthritics care), horse & pet care products. These products will be available across the country in both online and offline.

feels that the market in India and Asia has a huge potential and, hence, is aiming to achieve business worth Rs 500 crores in the next 5 years. “Keeping this as target, is doing special campaign for educating the people about the benefits of MSM and are hoping a good response from the market because of the unique concept and properties of MSM,” said Tarun Rawal, head - sales & marketing, Ltd.