US FDA accepts application of Mylan & Biocon for biosimilar pegfilgrastim

Mylan
NV and Biocon
Ltd today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Mylan’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for MYL-1401H, a proposed biosimilar
to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), for filing through the 351(k) pathway.
The proposed biosimilar
to Neulasta is used to reduce the duration of neutropenia
(low count of neutrophils, a type of white blood cells) and the incidence of fever associated with neutropenia
in adult patients treated with chemotherapy in certain types of cancer.
The FDA
goal date set under the Biosimilar
User Fee Act (BsUFA) is October 9, 2017.
Rajiv Malik, president, Mylan, commented, “We are proud of the FDA
acceptance of our BLA for proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
This is the second BLA accepted for review by FDA
as part of the Mylan
and Biocon
partnership within the past two months. The milestone builds upon the acceptance of regulatory filings for proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim
in Europe, Australia, and Canada and reinforces our dedication and commitment to establishing a global platform for this product. Once approved, proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim
will complement Mylan’s broad oncology portfolio focused on expanding access to more affordable treatments for multiple types of cancer.”
Biocon
and Mylan
are exclusive partners on a broad portfolio of biosimilars and generic insulin analogs. The proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim
is one of the six biologic products co-developed by Mylan
and Biocon
for the global marketplace.
Dr Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and joint managing director, Biocon, added, “We are extremely pleased with the regulatory progress of our biosimilars in the US. The FDA's acceptance for review of our second BLA for a proposed biosimilar
developed by Biocon
and Mylan
is an outcome of our strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Once approved, our proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim
will provide a high quality alternative to branded pegfilgrastim
(Neulasta) for cancer patients during cytotoxic chemotherapy. It will expand our oncology portfolio and further enable us to fulfil our promise of making cancer-care affordable and accessible for patients across the globe.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU