US FDA issues warning letter for Divi's Laboratories' Visakhapatnam unit

The Hyderabad-based active ingredients (APIs) maker Divi's Laboratories has received a from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the US had issued an on March 20, 2017 on the products manufactured at the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. However, the US drug regulator had exempted products such as levetiracetam, gabapentin, lamotrigine, capecitabine, naproxen sodium, raltegravir potassium, atovaquone, chloropurine, BOC core succinate and 2,4-wing active ester from the

“In the issued, US- has exempted several products manufactured at the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. We will continue to supply these active ingredients to meet its obligations to our customers,” said the company in a BSE filing on Saturday.

Divi's Labs added that the company, along with external consultants and subject matter experts, was working to address the concerns of the US and was making all efforts to fully meet the compliance requirements. “We will respond to this with a detailed plan within the stipulated time,” it said.