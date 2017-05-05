TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » News on Pharma Industry

TCS opens first research lab for drones in US
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

US FDA renews approval for Strides Shasun's Puducherry APIs plant

With this, its last four US FDA inspections were successfully completed without any observations

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

US FDA renews approval for Strides Shasun's Puducherry APIs plant

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has renewed approval for Strides Shasun's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing site in Puducherry.

Over the last month, the company’s three facilities - APIs facility at Cuddalore, oral dosage facility at Puducherry, and APIs facility at Puducherry - were inspected by US FDA and cleared with zero 483 status. The company's flagship facility at KRSG Gardens in Bengaluru was also inspected and cleared by US FDA in June 2016 without any observations.

"We are delighted with the outcome of the recent US FDA inspection at three of our main facilities. This is a strong endorsement of our significant investment and ongoing focus on compliance integrity. We remain committed to meet and exceed the expectation of the authorities in the challenging regulatory landscape as it continues to evolve,” commented Shashank Sinha, group CEO, Strides Shasun.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

US FDA renews approval for Strides Shasun's Puducherry APIs plant

With this, its last four US FDA inspections were successfully completed without any observations

With this, its last four US FDA inspections were successfully completed without any observations
The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has renewed approval for Strides Shasun's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing site in Puducherry.

Over the last month, the company’s three facilities - APIs facility at Cuddalore, oral dosage facility at Puducherry, and APIs facility at Puducherry - were inspected by US FDA and cleared with zero 483 status. The company's flagship facility at KRSG Gardens in Bengaluru was also inspected and cleared by US FDA in June 2016 without any observations.

"We are delighted with the outcome of the recent US FDA inspection at three of our main facilities. This is a strong endorsement of our significant investment and ongoing focus on compliance integrity. We remain committed to meet and exceed the expectation of the authorities in the challenging regulatory landscape as it continues to evolve,” commented Shashank Sinha, group CEO, Strides Shasun.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

US FDA renews approval for Strides Shasun's Puducherry APIs plant

With this, its last four US FDA inspections were successfully completed without any observations

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has renewed approval for Strides Shasun's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing site in Puducherry.

Over the last month, the company’s three facilities - APIs facility at Cuddalore, oral dosage facility at Puducherry, and APIs facility at Puducherry - were inspected by US FDA and cleared with zero 483 status. The company's flagship facility at KRSG Gardens in Bengaluru was also inspected and cleared by US FDA in June 2016 without any observations.

"We are delighted with the outcome of the recent US FDA inspection at three of our main facilities. This is a strong endorsement of our significant investment and ongoing focus on compliance integrity. We remain committed to meet and exceed the expectation of the authorities in the challenging regulatory landscape as it continues to evolve,” commented Shashank Sinha, group CEO, Strides Shasun.

image
Business Standard
177 22