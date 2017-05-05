US FDA renews approval for Strides Shasun's Puducherry APIs plant

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has renewed approval for Strides Shasun's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing site in Puducherry.

Over the last month, the company’s three facilities - APIs facility at Cuddalore, oral dosage facility at Puducherry, and APIs facility at Puducherry - were inspected by US and cleared with zero The company's flagship facility at KRSG Gardens in Bengaluru was also inspected and cleared by US in June 2016 without any observations.

"We are delighted with the outcome of the recent US inspection at three of our main facilities. This is a strong endorsement of our significant investment and ongoing focus on compliance integrity. We remain committed to meet and exceed the expectation of the authorities in the challenging regulatory landscape as it continues to evolve,” commented Shashank Sinha, group CEO,