Canada-based International Inc has entered into an agreement to sell its CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI brands to L’Oreal for $1.3 billion in cash. In another development, has sold its stake in to China’s Co Ltd for $819.9 million. The company will use proceeds from both these divestments to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility.

Valeant’s CeraVe, AcneFree, and AMBI product lines have annualised revenue of approximately of $ 168 million. The CeraVe brand portfolio offers a range of advanced products, including cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens, healing ointments and a dedicated baby line. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is one of the fastest growing brands in the US with average growth over the past two years exceeding 20 percent. While the AcneFree brand portfolio offers a full range OTC cleansers & acne treatments in the US, the AMBI brand portfolio offers a range of products formulated for the needs of multicultural consumers that includes creams, cleansers and moisturisers in the face and body category.

is the first and only commercialised product is Provenge, an autologous cellular immunotherapy (vaccine) for prostate cancer treatment approved by the FDA in April 2010.