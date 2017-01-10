TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » International News

US-based PerkinElmer acquires Tulip Diagnostics
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Valeant sells three skincare brands to L'Oreal for $1.3 billion

The company has also sold off Dendreon Pharma to China's Sanpower Group for $ 819.9 mn

BS B2B Bureau  |  Quebec, Canada 

cosmetics image via Shutterstock.
Cosmetics image via Shutterstock.

Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has entered into an agreement to sell its CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI skincare brands to L’Oreal for $1.3 billion in cash. In another development, Valeant has sold its stake in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to China’s Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9 million. The company will use proceeds from both these divestments to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility.

Valeant’s CeraVe, AcneFree, and AMBI product lines have annualised revenue of approximately of $ 168 million. The CeraVe brand portfolio offers a range of advanced skincare products, including cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens, healing ointments and a dedicated baby line. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is one of the fastest growing skincare brands in the US with average growth over the past two years exceeding 20 percent. While the AcneFree brand portfolio offers a full range OTC cleansers & acne treatments in the US, the AMBI brand portfolio offers a range of skincare products formulated for the needs of multicultural consumers that includes creams, cleansers and moisturisers in the face and body category.

Dendreon is the first and only commercialised product is Provenge, an autologous cellular immunotherapy (vaccine) for prostate cancer treatment approved by the FDA in April 2010.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Valeant sells three skincare brands to L'Oreal for $1.3 billion

The company has also sold off Dendreon Pharma to China's Sanpower Group for $ 819.9 mn

The company has also sold off Dendreon Pharma to China's Sanpower Group for $ 819.9 mn
Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has entered into an agreement to sell its CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI skincare brands to L’Oreal for $1.3 billion in cash. In another development, Valeant has sold its stake in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to China’s Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9 million. The company will use proceeds from both these divestments to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility.

Valeant’s CeraVe, AcneFree, and AMBI product lines have annualised revenue of approximately of $ 168 million. The CeraVe brand portfolio offers a range of advanced skincare products, including cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens, healing ointments and a dedicated baby line. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is one of the fastest growing skincare brands in the US with average growth over the past two years exceeding 20 percent. While the AcneFree brand portfolio offers a full range OTC cleansers & acne treatments in the US, the AMBI brand portfolio offers a range of skincare products formulated for the needs of multicultural consumers that includes creams, cleansers and moisturisers in the face and body category.

Dendreon is the first and only commercialised product is Provenge, an autologous cellular immunotherapy (vaccine) for prostate cancer treatment approved by the FDA in April 2010.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Valeant sells three skincare brands to L'Oreal for $1.3 billion

The company has also sold off Dendreon Pharma to China's Sanpower Group for $ 819.9 mn

Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has entered into an agreement to sell its CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI skincare brands to L’Oreal for $1.3 billion in cash. In another development, Valeant has sold its stake in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to China’s Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9 million. The company will use proceeds from both these divestments to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility.

Valeant’s CeraVe, AcneFree, and AMBI product lines have annualised revenue of approximately of $ 168 million. The CeraVe brand portfolio offers a range of advanced skincare products, including cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens, healing ointments and a dedicated baby line. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is one of the fastest growing skincare brands in the US with average growth over the past two years exceeding 20 percent. While the AcneFree brand portfolio offers a full range OTC cleansers & acne treatments in the US, the AMBI brand portfolio offers a range of skincare products formulated for the needs of multicultural consumers that includes creams, cleansers and moisturisers in the face and body category.

Dendreon is the first and only commercialised product is Provenge, an autologous cellular immunotherapy (vaccine) for prostate cancer treatment approved by the FDA in April 2010.

image
Business Standard
177 22