Zydus Cadila enters $8-bn US specialty pain market by buying Sentynl

BS B2B Bureau  |  Ahmedabad 

Zydus Cadila has forayed into the specialty pain market in the US valued at $ 8 billion with the acquisition of Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharma company that focuses on marketing of products in the pain management segment. The transaction will be EPS accretive. This acquisition is in alignment with Zydus’ strategy of entering into the specialty market space in the US market.

The deal will help Zydus to gain access to the specialty distribution network and a large prescriber base. Sentynl provides healthcare professionals with treatment solutions that enable them to meet the needs of individual patients. This acquisition will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US.

Commenting on the development, Pankaj Patel, chairman and managing director, Zydus Cadila, said, “We have always looked at opportunities that can add value to our operations and the acquisition of Sentynl opens up a new business avenue for us in the specialty prescription segment in the US. With a strong commitment to offer effective treatment solutions with a focus on pain management, this new development offers us a platform to launch more specialty products in the US market.”

Sentynl is a San Diego-based commercial-stage specialty pharma company which specialises in launching unique products and revitalising marketed brands. With a strong focus on specialised products, Sentynl sources niche and effective products designed to treat pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. 

The acquisition is solely funded by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sentynl on the transaction.

