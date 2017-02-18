Zydus Cadila receives US FDA nod for anti-fungal drug fluconazole tablet

has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market tablet in strengthens of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg & 200 mg, and propionate spray (0.05%).

tablet, which is used to treat fungal infections, will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi.

propionate spray, used in the treatment of various skin disorders, will be manufactured at the group's dedicated topical plant located at Changodar (Ahmedabad).

With this, the group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.