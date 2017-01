has settled the patent litigation pertaining to cholesterol lowering drug ( calcium) with Japan’s Company and Nissan Chemical.

“ Healthcare Limited and its subsidiary (USA) Inc have finalised an agreement with Company Ltd, America Inc and Industries Ltd to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to ( calcium) tablets,” said the company in a BSE filings yesterday.

Pitavastatin, a member of the blood cholesterol lowering medication class of statins, is indicated for hypercholesterolaemia (elevated cholesterol) and for the prevention of cardiovascular disease. was discovered in Japan by Industries and developed further by Pharmaceuticals. The drug was approved for use in the US by the FDA in 2009 under the trade name Livalo.

Under the terms of the agreement, and Nissan have granted a license to market its generic version of beginning on May 2, 2023, or earlier under certain circumstances. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.