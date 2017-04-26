TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » International News

Target adopts five new sustainable packaging goals for green future
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Arkema expands polyvinylidene difluoride production in China

With this 25% rise in production capacities in China, Arkema has consolidated its position in PVDF

BS B2B Bureau  |  Shanghai, China 

Arkema's Changshu (Shanghai) facility
Arkema's Changshu (Shanghai) facility

Arkema has just successfully brought on stream new Kynar PVDF (polyvinylidene difluoride) capacities at its Changshu platform near Shanghai, China. With this 25 percent increase in its production capacities in China, Arkema, which runs PVDF production plants on 3 continents (Europe, North America and Asia), has consolidated its world leading position in PVDF.

This new investment in Kynar fluoropolymers supports Arkema’s ambition in technical polymers and its growth strategy for the high performance materials segment. It will enable the group to continue sustaining its customers’ growth in Asia, in particular in the new energies (batteries and photovoltaics) and water management markets, as well as in more traditional applications like construction coatings and the chemical process industry.

Arkema’s PVDF plant in Changshu has undergone a significant expansion since its start-up in 2011. Following a 50 percent capacity increase in 2012 and this new 25 percent increase, the plant is sized to meet further growth in the region. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Arkema expands polyvinylidene difluoride production in China

With this 25% rise in production capacities in China, Arkema has consolidated its position in PVDF

With this 25% rise in production capacities in China, Arkema has consolidated its position in PVDF
Arkema has just successfully brought on stream new Kynar PVDF (polyvinylidene difluoride) capacities at its Changshu platform near Shanghai, China. With this 25 percent increase in its production capacities in China, Arkema, which runs PVDF production plants on 3 continents (Europe, North America and Asia), has consolidated its world leading position in PVDF.

This new investment in Kynar fluoropolymers supports Arkema’s ambition in technical polymers and its growth strategy for the high performance materials segment. It will enable the group to continue sustaining its customers’ growth in Asia, in particular in the new energies (batteries and photovoltaics) and water management markets, as well as in more traditional applications like construction coatings and the chemical process industry.

Arkema’s PVDF plant in Changshu has undergone a significant expansion since its start-up in 2011. Following a 50 percent capacity increase in 2012 and this new 25 percent increase, the plant is sized to meet further growth in the region. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Arkema expands polyvinylidene difluoride production in China

With this 25% rise in production capacities in China, Arkema has consolidated its position in PVDF

Arkema has just successfully brought on stream new Kynar PVDF (polyvinylidene difluoride) capacities at its Changshu platform near Shanghai, China. With this 25 percent increase in its production capacities in China, Arkema, which runs PVDF production plants on 3 continents (Europe, North America and Asia), has consolidated its world leading position in PVDF.

This new investment in Kynar fluoropolymers supports Arkema’s ambition in technical polymers and its growth strategy for the high performance materials segment. It will enable the group to continue sustaining its customers’ growth in Asia, in particular in the new energies (batteries and photovoltaics) and water management markets, as well as in more traditional applications like construction coatings and the chemical process industry.

Arkema’s PVDF plant in Changshu has undergone a significant expansion since its start-up in 2011. Following a 50 percent capacity increase in 2012 and this new 25 percent increase, the plant is sized to meet further growth in the region. 

image
Business Standard
177 22