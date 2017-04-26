Arkema expands polyvinylidene difluoride production in China

has just successfully brought on stream new (polyvinylidene difluoride) capacities at its Changshu platform near Shanghai, China. With this 25 percent increase in its production capacities in China, Arkema, which runs production plants on 3 continents (Europe, North America and Asia), has consolidated its world leading position in

This new investment in fluoropolymers supports Arkema’s ambition in technical polymers and its growth strategy for the high performance materials segment. It will enable the group to continue sustaining its customers’ growth in Asia, in particular in the new energies (batteries and photovoltaics) and water management markets, as well as in more traditional applications like construction coatings and the chemical process industry.

Arkema’s plant in Changshu has undergone a significant expansion since its start-up in 2011. Following a 50 percent capacity increase in 2012 and this new 25 percent increase, the plant is sized to meet further growth in the region.