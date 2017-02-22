Auto component maker Faurecia to partner with Finnish startup Tactotek

Faurecia, the French automotive equipment supplier, has invested in the Finnish startup TactoTek, which is a leading provider of solutions for injection moulded
structural electronics
(IMSE) - integrating printed circuitry and electronic components into 3D injection moulded plastics.
The investment in TactoTek
strengthens Faurecia's capabilities for its ‘smart life on board’ strategy, and in particular the development and production of intelligent surfaces.
David Weill, vice president of marketing & development at Faurecia
Interiors, said, “Our partnership with TactoTek
is an important step in the development of intelligent surface solutions. We intend to complete this offer in the long term by integrating different technological bricks capable of creating a new experience of connectivity in vehicles.”
Including TactoTek, Faurecia
has invested in six startups. This investment was made through Faurecia
Ventures.
Faurecia
is one of the world's largest automotive equipment suppliers, with three key business groups - seating, clean mobility and interiors systems. In 2016, the Group posted total sales of € 18.7 billion. At December 31, 2016, Faurecia
employed 100 000 people in 34 countries at 300 sites and 30 R&D centres.
