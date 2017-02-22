Auto component maker Faurecia to partner with Finnish startup Tactotek

TRENDING ON BS
BS B2B Bureau  |  Nanterre‎, ‎France 

Electronics

Faurecia, the French automotive equipment supplier, has invested in the Finnish startup TactoTek, which is a leading provider of solutions for injection moulded structural electronics (IMSE) - integrating printed circuitry and electronic components into 3D injection moulded plastics.

The investment in TactoTek strengthens Faurecia's capabilities for its ‘smart life on board’ strategy, and in particular the development and production of intelligent surfaces.

David Weill, vice president of marketing & development at Faurecia Interiors, said, “Our partnership with TactoTek is an important step in the development of intelligent surface solutions. We intend to complete this offer in the long term by integrating different technological bricks capable of creating a new experience of connectivity in vehicles.”

Including TactoTek, Faurecia has invested in six startups. This investment was made through Faurecia Ventures.

Faurecia is one of the world's largest automotive equipment suppliers, with three key business groups - seating, clean mobility and interiors systems. In 2016, the Group posted total sales of € 18.7 billion. At December 31, 2016, Faurecia employed 100 000 people in 34 countries at 300 sites and 30 R&D centres. 

