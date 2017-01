Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ltd, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 100 percent stake in Ltd, which makes & containers for industry, to India Ltd for Rs 13.5 crores and an addition sum derived on the basis of the value of mutual funds, cash & bank balance, tax refunds, etc estimated at around Rs 5.7 crores.

Four M Propack, which has a facility in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), manufactures and containers & closures. The facility complies with the required cGMP and DMF for packaging. The company had recorded turnover of Rs 9.77 crores in 2015-16.

Acquisition of will help Shriji Polymers, located at Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), consolidate its position in the segment. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of and PP for the industry.