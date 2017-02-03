Cosmo Films commissions BOPP film line in Gujarat

Ltd has started commercial production from the new biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film line at Karjan (Gujarat). films are widely used in the production of flexible food packaging, adhesive tapes, labels and lamination.

"The new line for production of films at Karjan (Gujarat) has been successfully commissioned ahead of schedule with capital cost lower than planned. The new line is the most advanced and the largest line available in the world today," said in a BSE filing.

The new line has a capacity of 60,000 tonne per annum (TPA) and will increase the company's manufacturing capacity by over 40 percent to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA. "It is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-18," the company added.

Karjan plant site already houses lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The new high speed line equipped with automated changeovers will lead to an increase in power savings thus maximising overall operational efficiencies.