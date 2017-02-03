TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » News on Plastic & Polymer Industry

Subros bags order to supply AC kits from Indian Railways
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Cosmo Films commissions BOPP film line in Gujarat

The new line will increase the company's BOPP capacity to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

BOPP films
BOPP films

Cosmo Films Ltd has started commercial production from the new biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film line at Karjan (Gujarat). BOPP films are widely used in the production of flexible food packaging, adhesive tapes, labels and lamination.

"The new line for production of BOPP films at Karjan (Gujarat) has been successfully commissioned ahead of schedule with capital cost lower than planned. The new line is the most advanced and the largest line available in the world today," said Cosmo Films in a BSE filing.

The new line has a capacity of 60,000 tonne per annum (TPA) and will increase the company's BOPP manufacturing capacity by over 40 percent to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA. "It is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-18," the company added.

Karjan plant site already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The new high speed line equipped with automated changeovers will lead to an increase in power savings thus maximising overall operational efficiencies.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cosmo Films commissions BOPP film line in Gujarat

The new line will increase the company's BOPP capacity to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA

The new line will increase the company's BOPP capacity to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA
Cosmo Films Ltd has started commercial production from the new biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film line at Karjan (Gujarat). BOPP films are widely used in the production of flexible food packaging, adhesive tapes, labels and lamination.

"The new line for production of BOPP films at Karjan (Gujarat) has been successfully commissioned ahead of schedule with capital cost lower than planned. The new line is the most advanced and the largest line available in the world today," said Cosmo Films in a BSE filing.

The new line has a capacity of 60,000 tonne per annum (TPA) and will increase the company's BOPP manufacturing capacity by over 40 percent to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA. "It is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-18," the company added.

Karjan plant site already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The new high speed line equipped with automated changeovers will lead to an increase in power savings thus maximising overall operational efficiencies.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Cosmo Films commissions BOPP film line in Gujarat

The new line will increase the company's BOPP capacity to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA

Cosmo Films Ltd has started commercial production from the new biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film line at Karjan (Gujarat). BOPP films are widely used in the production of flexible food packaging, adhesive tapes, labels and lamination.

"The new line for production of BOPP films at Karjan (Gujarat) has been successfully commissioned ahead of schedule with capital cost lower than planned. The new line is the most advanced and the largest line available in the world today," said Cosmo Films in a BSE filing.

The new line has a capacity of 60,000 tonne per annum (TPA) and will increase the company's BOPP manufacturing capacity by over 40 percent to 200,000 TPA from 140,000 TPA. "It is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-18," the company added.

Karjan plant site already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The new high speed line equipped with automated changeovers will lead to an increase in power savings thus maximising overall operational efficiencies.

image
Business Standard
177 22