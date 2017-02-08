Cosmo Films increases BOPP films production capacity by 40%

With its new films line at its Karjan (near Vadodara, Gujarat) facility, - the manufacturer of biaxially oriented (BOPP) films that are for packaging, lamination & labeling applications – is aiming to cater to both domestic and export markets. The new line is part of a series of expansions which have been announced in the last one year by the company for both its India operations and its subsidiaries in US & Korea.

With installation of its tenth, 10.4 metre line, will increase its annual capacity by 40 percent, taking it to 1.96 lakh MT per annum from 1.36 lakh MT.

The new line whose announcement was made in October 2015 has been commissioned at company’s existing facility at Karjan, near Vadodara, which already houses lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The commissioned line is the most advanced line available in the market today in terms of its width and output and is the first 10.4 metre line to be installed in the country.

The line is equipped to deliver both superior quality products with minimised scratches, oil or additive spots & high surface energy as well as consistent quality due to automatic changeovers. The line is also capable of producing films as thick as 80 microns to cater to segments like textiles which require thicker films.

Commenting on the development, Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Ltd, said, “I am pleased to inform that the line has been installed ahead of its schedule and well within the projected capex of Rs 200 crores. The high speed line equipped with automated changeovers and automatic consumption of waste will not only lead to an increase in power savings but also help the company with its overall operational efficiencies. The new line is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-2018.”