TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » News on Plastic & Polymer Industry

Cerebra opens e-waste recycling facility in Karnataka
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Cosmo Films increases BOPP films production capacity by 40%

With its new BOPP films line at Karjan, it aims to tap both domestic as well as exports markets

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Cosmo Films' Karjan facility near Vadodara (Gujarat)
Cosmo Films' Karjan facility near
Vadodara (Gujarat)

With its new BOPP films line at its Karjan (near Vadodara, Gujarat) facility, Cosmo Films - the manufacturer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films that are for packaging, lamination  & labeling applications – is aiming to cater to both domestic and export markets. The new line is part of a series of expansions which have been announced in the last one year by the company for both its India operations and its subsidiaries in US & Korea.

With installation of its tenth, 10.4 metre BOPP line, Cosmo Films will increase its annual capacity by 40 percent, taking it to 1.96 lakh MT per annum from 1.36 lakh MT. 

The new line whose announcement was made in October 2015 has been commissioned at company’s existing facility at Karjan, near Vadodara, which already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The commissioned line is the most advanced line available in the market today in terms of its width and output and is the first 10.4 metre line to be installed in the country. 

The line is equipped to deliver both superior quality products with minimised scratches, oil or additive spots & high surface energy as well as consistent quality due to automatic changeovers. The line is also capable of producing films as thick as 80 microns to cater to segments like textiles which require thicker films. 

Commenting on the development, Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd, said, “I am pleased to inform that the line has been installed ahead of its schedule and well within the projected capex of Rs 200 crores. The high speed line equipped with automated changeovers and automatic consumption of waste will not only lead to an increase in power savings but also help the company with its overall operational efficiencies. The new line is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-2018.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cosmo Films increases BOPP films production capacity by 40%

With its new BOPP films line at Karjan, it aims to tap both domestic as well as exports markets

With its new BOPP films line at Karjan, it aims to tap both domestic as well as exports markets
With its new BOPP films line at its Karjan (near Vadodara, Gujarat) facility, Cosmo Films - the manufacturer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films that are for packaging, lamination  & labeling applications – is aiming to cater to both domestic and export markets. The new line is part of a series of expansions which have been announced in the last one year by the company for both its India operations and its subsidiaries in US & Korea.

With installation of its tenth, 10.4 metre BOPP line, Cosmo Films will increase its annual capacity by 40 percent, taking it to 1.96 lakh MT per annum from 1.36 lakh MT. 

The new line whose announcement was made in October 2015 has been commissioned at company’s existing facility at Karjan, near Vadodara, which already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The commissioned line is the most advanced line available in the market today in terms of its width and output and is the first 10.4 metre line to be installed in the country. 

The line is equipped to deliver both superior quality products with minimised scratches, oil or additive spots & high surface energy as well as consistent quality due to automatic changeovers. The line is also capable of producing films as thick as 80 microns to cater to segments like textiles which require thicker films. 

Commenting on the development, Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd, said, “I am pleased to inform that the line has been installed ahead of its schedule and well within the projected capex of Rs 200 crores. The high speed line equipped with automated changeovers and automatic consumption of waste will not only lead to an increase in power savings but also help the company with its overall operational efficiencies. The new line is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-2018.”
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Cosmo Films increases BOPP films production capacity by 40%

With its new BOPP films line at Karjan, it aims to tap both domestic as well as exports markets

With its new BOPP films line at its Karjan (near Vadodara, Gujarat) facility, Cosmo Films - the manufacturer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films that are for packaging, lamination  & labeling applications – is aiming to cater to both domestic and export markets. The new line is part of a series of expansions which have been announced in the last one year by the company for both its India operations and its subsidiaries in US & Korea.

With installation of its tenth, 10.4 metre BOPP line, Cosmo Films will increase its annual capacity by 40 percent, taking it to 1.96 lakh MT per annum from 1.36 lakh MT. 

The new line whose announcement was made in October 2015 has been commissioned at company’s existing facility at Karjan, near Vadodara, which already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating & chemical coating lines and a metalliser. The commissioned line is the most advanced line available in the market today in terms of its width and output and is the first 10.4 metre line to be installed in the country. 

The line is equipped to deliver both superior quality products with minimised scratches, oil or additive spots & high surface energy as well as consistent quality due to automatic changeovers. The line is also capable of producing films as thick as 80 microns to cater to segments like textiles which require thicker films. 

Commenting on the development, Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd, said, “I am pleased to inform that the line has been installed ahead of its schedule and well within the projected capex of Rs 200 crores. The high speed line equipped with automated changeovers and automatic consumption of waste will not only lead to an increase in power savings but also help the company with its overall operational efficiencies. The new line is expected to contribute to substantial growth in sales and profit in financial year 2017-2018.”

image
Business Standard
177 22