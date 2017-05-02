Cosmo Films launches low noise tape film

Cosmo Films, one of the leading manufacturers of speciality bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, has launched a low noise tape film, used in making of low noise tapes. The based low noise with a proprietary release surface treatment enables easy release and generates low noise on unwinding. This feature becomes extremely significant in industrial settings where multiple packing lines work in tandem and auto dispensing machines are installed and packing takes place at relatively higher speeds. In most developed countries, factory guidelines require manufacturers to adhere to low decibel levels and therefore low noise tapes become significantly relevant.

The low noise also take significantly less release force as compared to a normal The film can easily take up any adhesive be it water based, solvent based, rubber based or hot melt type. The value added does not come at a significant incremental cost and therefore is easier to switch to. In most of the tape applications, printing on the film takes place on the other side of the release coating. However, the release side could also be made printable.

“We had devised the film for one of our tape customers. However, we see huge potential for the film going forward as we see this feature as a great value add. The product is available in clear and ultra-clear varieties and could be made available in different microns,” said S Satish, global head - sales & marketing, Limited.

Established in 1981, Limited manufactures films used for packaging, labels and lamination applications. The company is the largest exporter of films from India and is also the largest producer of thermal lamination films in the world with plant cum distribution centres in India, Japan, Korea & the US along with global channel partners in more than fifty countries.