ES FiberVisions plans expansion of manufacturing capacity in US

(ESFV), a joint venture between FiberVisions LLC (a subsidiary of Thailand’s Ventures PCL) and Japan's JNC Corporation, is planning to expand bicomponent manufacturing capacity at its facility in Covington, Georgia (USA). The expanded capacity, which is expected to be on-line at the end of 2017, will support the growing need for bicomponent fibres in the hygiene and industrial sectors in the Americas.

The announcement of the expansion in the US was made by the partnering companies while inaugurating a new plant of ESFV in Rayong (Thailand) on December 22, 2016.

Growth in Asia is being further supported with a previously announced expansion of the Suzhou Co Ltd plant in Jiangsu Province, China. This facility started production in 2014. The expansion will double its capacity to over 28,000 tonnes per year and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018. A ground-breaking ceremony for a new warehouse and ancillary facilities was held in mid-December 2016.

“With this investment in Suzhou, we will accelerate our growth in China and Asia and will secure the capacity that meets the strong demand for our high quality bicomponent fibres. As a pioneer of bicomponent fibre, continues to be the leading supplier in the world,” informed Yozo Shimomura, chairman of ESFV and managing executive officer of JNC.

The joint venture is the world’s largest producer of polyolefin bicomponent fibres and has production facilities in China, Denmark, Japan, Thailand and the US. ESFV manufactures and markets bicomponent fibres made of two thermo-plastic with different melting points. These bicomponent fibres can be converted into nonwoven fabrics by heating the fibres without adhesives, creating nonwoven fabrics that are softer and bulkier than those produced by competing technologies. Nonwoven fabrics made of ES FiberVisions’ bicomponent fibres are widely used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, wet wipes and feminine care products.

(ESFV), a joint venture between FiberVisions LLC (a subsidiary of Thailand’s Ventures PCL) and Japan's has opened a new fibre plant in Rayong (Thailand).

ES FiberVisions’ new plant in Thailand will expand its global production capacity and produce the highest quality in a hygienic environment. The plant, which has 14,000 tonnes of capacity per year, was designed to allow for future expansion as ESFV continues to invest globally to meet the needs of its customers.

Aloke Lohia, group CEO of Ventures, noted, “This plant reflects the partners’ strong commitment to growth worldwide and will allow to continue delivering the differentiated bicomponent fibres that our customers need in order to be successful in their businesses.”

Dr Yasuyuki Gotoh, CEO and president of JNC, commented, “At this Thai factory, a key centre for supply to the Southeast Asian region, we have introduced global cutting-edge technology. We believe that the state-of-the-art ES fibre produced here will not only contribute to the development of the Thai economy but also help all the citizens of countries in the ASEAN region lead more comfortable lives.”