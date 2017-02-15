Evonik expands range of rubber additives for tyre applications

is expanding its silica/silane system, and with it the technology of modern production. Newly developed has the potential to further decrease rolling resistance in tyres, thus significantly reducing the environmental impact and fuel consumption of vehicles. This has been confirmed in tests on natural rubber-based compounds.

Green technology, which uses precipitated silicas and rubber silanes like Si 69 and Si 266 from Evonik’s portfolio, already reduces rolling resistance by up to 30 percent relative to carbon-black-filled tyres. “By combining the existing technology with Polyvest ST, manufacturers will now be able to further optimise their products. This is the latest chapter in our long history of successfully developing for the industry,” stated Dr Kai-Steffen Krannig of Evonik’s Innovation Management.

According to a fundamental principle in the industry, known as the magic triangle, any improvement in one of the core properties of a - rolling resistance, wet grip, and abrasion resistance - is always at the expense of at least one of the others. Evonik’s new development further improves the compatibility of and rubber in combination with Si 69 or Si 266, thus pushing out the boundaries of the triangle. And Krannig is optimistic that skilled formulation will yield even greater improvements.