Evonik expands range of rubber additives for tyre applications
Finolex Industries to make Lubrizol's FlowGuard CPVC pipes in India

The product, to be launched in March 2017, will cater to the building and construction industry

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Prakash Chhabria (left) of Finolex Industries with Lubrizol India's Manish Jain
Prakash Chhabria (left) of Finolex Industries
with Lubrizol India's Manish Jain

The US-based Lubrizol Corporation, one of the leading global manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) compound, has joined hands with Pune-based PVC pipes & fittings manufacturer Finolex Industries Limited for the manufacturing & sale of Finolex FlowGuard Plus pipes and fittings in India. The product will be launched in the market by Finolex Industries Limited in the last week of March 2017 and will cater to the building and construction industry.  

Lubrizol is dedicated to supplying the highest quality CPVC compounds to service the Indian hot & cold water plumbing markets. Our partnership with Finolex Industries highlights the need and importance of quality CPVC pipes and fittings made from time-tested CPVC compounds provided by Lubrizol. Since January 2016, we have been manufacturing these world quality materials from a state-of-the art plant in Dahej, Gujarat. Our association with Finolex will further strengthen FlowGuard’s commitment to delivering reliability in India through Finolex’s wide spread network in the country,” explained Matthew Timmons, managing director, Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Pvt Ltd.

Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, introduced the resilient CPVC material into India nearly two decades ago. In January last year, Lubrizol opened its CPVC compounding plant in Dahej, which involved an investment of about Rs 325 crores.

“Since we introduced FlowGuard to the Indian market, we remained committed through our support of processors who continue to benefit from our more than 50 years of expertise in manufacturing and compounding.  Additionally, with the government’s recent focus on housing for all, the infrastructure status given to real estate, loans offered at cheaper rates, introduction of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA), GST & many other initiatives, the need for quality products to be used in the country is greater than ever,” said Timmons.

Prakash Chhabria, executive chairman of Finolex Industries Limited, added, “We are committed to strengthening the plumbing industry through our association with Lubrizol falls in line with the culture of Finolex Industries in providing quality products ‘Made in India’ for the Indian market. We are confident about Lubrizol’s global expertise in compounding and appreciate the work done by them in changing the plumbing industry from metal-based to CPVC–based piping. With FlowGuard’s raw material and support, our track record of providing superior products for Indian market gets strengthened. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

The Lubrizol Corporation’s CPVC piping systems and materials business offer products such as FlowGuard pipe & fittings, BlazeMaster fire sprinkler systems and Corzan industrial systems, etc designed for plumbing, fire protection and industrial piping applications. In addition, its CPVC product is used in a variety of specialty applications serving diverse markets. 

Finolex Industries, the supplier of PVC pipes & fittings for the agriculture and non-agricultural sectors, has manufacturing plants at Pune and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Masar in Gujarat. The company’s PVC resin manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri, set up in technical collaboration with Germany’s Uhde GmbH using Hoechst technology, supplies the raw material to its pipe manufacturing plants.

