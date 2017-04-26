Innovative Tech Pack bags order from Bisleri to supply caps for beverages

The Noida-based Ltd (ITPL), a manufacturer of plastic containers, has received a contract from to provide for its packaged water and carbonated bottles.

"The company will be awarded a major contract by Bisleri, which is India's leading company in packaged natural mineral water. has given us a mould to produce the for its still water bottles. is now investing in a highly sophisticated mould under exclusive contract of for its carbonated beverage bottles,” said Ketineni Sayaji Rao, managing director, ITPL, in a press release.

These will be made on international norms and standards enabling to retain the carbonated level in the bottle.

has signed an agreement with for supply of these for a period of five years and should also pay mould amortisation cost. "This business will help us enter into new field of closure for the carbonated industry," said Rao.

In December last year, had bagged a 5-year contract from Dabur India Ltd for the supply of PET for the FMCG major’s plants in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

ITPL, which offers customised solutions for diverse industries, serves reputed customers with jars, bottles, caps, closures and dispensers in PET, polypropylene (PP), HDPE and PCTA.