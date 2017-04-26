TRENDING ON BS
Innovative Tech Pack bags order from Bisleri to supply caps for beverages

This contract marks entry of ITPL into field of closure for the carbonated beverages industry

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Innovative Tech Pack's Rudarpur plant
The Noida-based Innovative Tech Pack Ltd (ITPL), a manufacturer of plastic containers, has received a contract from Bisleri to provide caps for its packaged water and carbonated beverages bottles.

"The company will be awarded a major contract by Bisleri, which is India's leading company in packaged natural mineral water. Bisleri has given us a mould to produce the caps for its still water bottles. ITPL is now investing in a highly sophisticated mould under exclusive contract of Bisleri for its carbonated beverage bottles,” said Ketineni Sayaji Rao, managing director, ITPL, in a press release.

These caps will be made on international norms and standards enabling to retain the carbonated level in the bottle.

Innovative Tech Pack has signed an agreement with Bisleri for supply of these caps for a period of five years and Bisleri should also pay mould amortisation cost. "This business will help us enter into new field of closure for the carbonated beverages industry," said Rao.

In December last year, Innovative Tech Pack had bagged a 5-year contract from Dabur India Ltd for the supply of PET for the FMCG major’s plants in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

ITPL, which offers customised packaging solutions for diverse industries, serves reputed customers with jars, bottles, caps, closures and dispensers in PET, polypropylene (PP), HDPE and PCTA.

