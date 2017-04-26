Innovative Tech Pack bags order from Bisleri to supply caps for beverages

"The company will be awarded a major contract by Bisleri, which is India's leading company in packaged natural mineral water. Bisleri
has given us a mould to produce the caps
for its still water bottles. ITPL
is now investing in a highly sophisticated mould under exclusive contract of Bisleri
for its carbonated beverage bottles,” said Ketineni Sayaji Rao, managing director, ITPL, in a press release.
These caps
will be made on international norms and standards enabling to retain the carbonated level in the bottle.
Innovative Tech Pack
has signed an agreement with Bisleri
for supply of these caps
for a period of five years and Bisleri
should also pay mould amortisation cost. "This business will help us enter into new field of closure for the carbonated beverages
industry," said Rao.
In December last year, Innovative Tech Pack
had bagged a 5-year contract from Dabur India Ltd for the supply of PET for the FMCG major’s plants in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.
ITPL, which offers customised packaging
solutions for diverse industries, serves reputed customers with jars, bottles, caps, closures and dispensers in PET, polypropylene (PP), HDPE and PCTA.
