Lanxess to invest € 25 mn in plastics production chain expansion in Belgium
Lanxess to invest € 25 mn in plastics production chain expansion in Belgium

Investment to strengthen its integrated production complex for polyamide & precursors for plastics

BS B2B Bureau  |  Antwerp, Belgium 

Lanxess' Lillo (Antwerp) site that produces Caprolactam
Lanxess’ Lillo (Antwerp) site that
produces Caprolactam

German specialty chemicals company Lanxess will invest € 25 million in 2017 to further strengthen its integrated production complex for polyamide and precursors for plastics in Antwerp, Belgium. 

“Our integrated production complex in Lillo (Antwerp) is the backbone of our global business for high-tech plastics. Given the trend toward lightweight construction in the automotive industry, for example, this is a major future market. Therefore, we are continuously strengthening the competitiveness of this site. In total, our company has invested more than € 300 million in Lillo since 2004 – a sum that shows our firm commitment to this site,” said Matthias Zachert, chairman of the board of management at Lanxess. 

The announcement was made on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of caprolactam production at the site. Caprolactam is a key precursor for the production of Lanxess’ high-tech plastics, which are used in automotive and electrical & electronics industries. 

In recent years, Lanxess has focused on building a balanced value chain for its high-tech plastics production operations, which absorbs the lion’s share of the intermediates produced for captive use. A milestone on that strategic path was the construction of a world-class polymerisation plant with an annual capacity of 90,000 metric tonnes connected directly to the caprolactam production facility. Since its start in summer 2014, the polyamide is shipped from Antwerp to Lanxess’ global network of compounding facilities, where it is further processed into the high-tech plastics.

The complex had a capacity of 160,000 metric tonnes of caprolactam per year in 2004 when Lanxess was founded; current capacity is 220,000 metric tonnes per year. Since the plant came on stream 50 years ago, 6,252,000 metric tonnes of caprolactam have been produced.

Lanxess not only expanded capacity considerably, it also modernized the complex. One recent major step was the implementation of a virtually energy self-sufficient infrastructure.

German chemical company has three production sites in the Antwerp docklands. Caprolactam and polyamide are produced in Lillo-Antwerp, glass fibres & rubber chemicals are manufactured in Kallo. Arlanxeo, a joint venture of Lanxess and Saudi Aramco, produces synthetic rubber at the site in Zwijndrecht. 

