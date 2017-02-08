Lubrizol LifeSciences adds new compounding capabilities

The Corporation’s (LLS) business has added capabilities for its Pellethane and Isoplast products for customers. This new offering enables Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, to provide colour matching, radiopacity and custom compound development services and complements lifesciences’ existing polymer portfolio, formulation and manufacturing capabilities to enable success for customers.

This new capability is made possible through a partnership with custom medical compounder, Solutions, who has committed to manufacture specialty compounds & concentrates of high quality in order to satisfy requirements of the industry.

As part of this new service, LLS provides custom colour matching for brand recognition, safe identification and aesthetics in applications. Since pigment requirements are ever changing, LLS pays close attention to ensure that colorants meet applicable regulatory requirements.

Along with color matching, LLS also offers radiopaque materials for X-ray identification and proper device positioning; critical for patient safety and comfort. Pellethane and Isoplast compounds with barium sulfate and tungsten are now both available from LLS.

Pellethane thermoplastic polyurethane is available as aromatic polyethers or polyesters and are known for their flexibility and wide range of hardness. Pellethane TPUs are excellent for a variety of medical applications including tubing, catheters and other short-term uses.

Isoplast engineered thermoplastic polyurethanes are designed for rigid polymer requirements due to their high tensile strength and impact resistance. Isoplast medical polymers may be used to replace polycarbonate where stress cracking is an issue or colouring is difficult. Isoplast is ideal for applications needing an impact resistance-based polymer.