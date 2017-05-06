Medical technology firm BD to invest $60 mn in US facility

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a global company, plans to invest $60 million to upgrade its facility at Columbus-East (Nebraska, USA) into a manufacturing center of excellence by 2021.

The investment will add 69,000 sq ft to the facility to transform it into the flagship manufacturing facility for BD, and it will become one of the largest and most sophisticated plants in the world. The new facility will centralise and insource a majority of BD’s North American production that is currently produced by third-party manufacturers. is one of the largest users of plastic moulded products in the world, with more than 700 billion units manufactured each year.

The transformation of the Columbus-East facility will occur over a four-year period, and the company plans to continue manufacturing its current pre-fillable glass syringe production lines while transforming the facility into a moulding manufacturing center of excellence.

“Columbus is home to BD’s largest and longest-running manufacturing facility in the world, and we are excited to bring cutting-edge technology and production to the area. Columbus will be the centerpiece for our manufacturing strategy for North America, supporting multiple business units in the US and around the world,” said Steve Sichak, executive vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer of

plans to invest $ 7 million to retain and retrain its associates for the different skill sets needed for manufacturing or to facilitate their transfer to its other manufacturing facility in Columbus or other sites across the network. is working with local and state officials to develop the necessary training programs and curriculum to be administered in educational institutions in the Columbus area.

In September, announced a $ 100 million investment in its Holdrege (Nebraska) facility to expand capacity for its insulin syringe manufacturing operations, bringing BD’s total commitment to Nebraska to $ 160 million in the past eight months alone. In addition to Columbus and Holdrege, also has operations in Broken Bow (Nebraska) and employs approximately 2,500 people across the state.