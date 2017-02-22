Packaging machines maker Kautex Maschinenbau to expand Bonn facility

In order to meet rising demand for its recently developed, all-electric machines and compact suction machines, Kautex Maschinenbau, one of the world's leading companies in extrusion technology, is expanding and modernising its production facility at Bonn in Germany.

From Q3 2017, the new 5,000 sq m assembly hall will mostly be dedicated to assembling and testing KBB-series machines and KSB-series suction machines.

Along with this, around 80 modern office workplaces are also being built. The ground breaking ceremony took place on February 15, 2017 in the presence of members of staff, Bonn’s mayor Ashok Sridharan and the district mayor Guido Deus.

Dr Olaf Weiland, CEO, Kautex, said, “The plant expansion will make production even more efficient and further reduce lead times for customers. As well as improving the long-term performance and efficiency of our machines, we want to make the same improvements to our production.”

Due to a successful model line-up and positive market development, the specialist in extrusion machines finished fiscal 2016 on a high with record sales of € 122 million. According to Weiland, the sector is heading in a positive direction, hence the focus on the company’s Bonn HQ.

“Bonn is located in the heart of one of the world’s most important centres for manufacturing. The high density of universities and the presence of specialist research institutes offer excellent development opportunities for our innovation-driven sector,” commented Weiland. has its own technical centre in Bonn which is itself one of the world’s largest research and development institutes for machinery.

With customers that include major automobile manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies working in the industry, employees 460 people in Germany and a further 170 around the world. In addition to its headquarters in Bonn and regional offices in the USA, Russia, China, Italy and India, Kautex operates an extensive network of service and sales offices around the world.