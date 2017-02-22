TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » International News

Auto component maker Faurecia to partner with Finnish startup Tactotek
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Packaging machines maker Kautex Maschinenbau to expand Bonn facility

The new line to be dedicated to assembling & testing of packaging machines such as KBB & KSB series

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bonn, Germany 

Kautex officials at ground breaking ceremony in Bonn
Kautex officials at ground breaking ceremony in Bonn

In order to meet rising demand for its recently developed, all-electric packaging machines and compact suction blow moulding machines, Kautex Maschinenbau, one of the world's leading companies in extrusion blow moulding technology, is expanding and modernising its production facility at Bonn in Germany.

From Q3 2017, the new 5,000 sq m assembly hall will mostly be dedicated to assembling and testing KBB-series packaging machines and KSB-series suction blow moulding machines. 

Along with this, around 80 modern office workplaces are also being built. The ground breaking ceremony took place on February 15, 2017 in the presence of members of staff, Bonn’s mayor Ashok Sridharan and the district mayor Guido Deus. 

Dr Olaf Weiland, CEO, Kautex, said, “The plant expansion will make production even more efficient and further reduce lead times for customers. As well as improving the long-term performance and efficiency of our machines, we want to make the same improvements to our production.” 

Due to a successful model line-up and positive market development, the specialist in extrusion blow moulding machines finished fiscal 2016 on a high with record sales of € 122 million. According to Weiland, the sector is heading in a positive direction, hence the focus on the company’s Bonn HQ. 

“Bonn is located in the heart of one of the world’s most important centres for plastics manufacturing. The high density of universities and the presence of specialist research institutes offer excellent development opportunities for our innovation-driven sector,” commented Weiland. Kautex Maschinenbau has its own technical centre in Bonn which is itself one of the world’s largest research and development institutes for plastics machinery. 

With customers that include major automobile manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies working in the packaging industry, Kautex Maschinenbau employees 460 people in Germany and a further 170 around the world. In addition to its headquarters in Bonn and regional offices in the USA, Russia, China, Italy and India, Kautex operates an extensive network of service and sales offices around the world.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Packaging machines maker Kautex Maschinenbau to expand Bonn facility

The new line to be dedicated to assembling & testing of packaging machines such as KBB & KSB series

The new line to be dedicated to assembling & testing of packaging machines such as KBB & KSB series
In order to meet rising demand for its recently developed, all-electric packaging machines and compact suction blow moulding machines, Kautex Maschinenbau, one of the world's leading companies in extrusion blow moulding technology, is expanding and modernising its production facility at Bonn in Germany.

From Q3 2017, the new 5,000 sq m assembly hall will mostly be dedicated to assembling and testing KBB-series packaging machines and KSB-series suction blow moulding machines. 

Along with this, around 80 modern office workplaces are also being built. The ground breaking ceremony took place on February 15, 2017 in the presence of members of staff, Bonn’s mayor Ashok Sridharan and the district mayor Guido Deus. 

Dr Olaf Weiland, CEO, Kautex, said, “The plant expansion will make production even more efficient and further reduce lead times for customers. As well as improving the long-term performance and efficiency of our machines, we want to make the same improvements to our production.” 

Due to a successful model line-up and positive market development, the specialist in extrusion blow moulding machines finished fiscal 2016 on a high with record sales of € 122 million. According to Weiland, the sector is heading in a positive direction, hence the focus on the company’s Bonn HQ. 

“Bonn is located in the heart of one of the world’s most important centres for plastics manufacturing. The high density of universities and the presence of specialist research institutes offer excellent development opportunities for our innovation-driven sector,” commented Weiland. Kautex Maschinenbau has its own technical centre in Bonn which is itself one of the world’s largest research and development institutes for plastics machinery. 

With customers that include major automobile manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies working in the packaging industry, Kautex Maschinenbau employees 460 people in Germany and a further 170 around the world. In addition to its headquarters in Bonn and regional offices in the USA, Russia, China, Italy and India, Kautex operates an extensive network of service and sales offices around the world.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Packaging machines maker Kautex Maschinenbau to expand Bonn facility

The new line to be dedicated to assembling & testing of packaging machines such as KBB & KSB series

In order to meet rising demand for its recently developed, all-electric packaging machines and compact suction blow moulding machines, Kautex Maschinenbau, one of the world's leading companies in extrusion blow moulding technology, is expanding and modernising its production facility at Bonn in Germany.

From Q3 2017, the new 5,000 sq m assembly hall will mostly be dedicated to assembling and testing KBB-series packaging machines and KSB-series suction blow moulding machines. 

Along with this, around 80 modern office workplaces are also being built. The ground breaking ceremony took place on February 15, 2017 in the presence of members of staff, Bonn’s mayor Ashok Sridharan and the district mayor Guido Deus. 

Dr Olaf Weiland, CEO, Kautex, said, “The plant expansion will make production even more efficient and further reduce lead times for customers. As well as improving the long-term performance and efficiency of our machines, we want to make the same improvements to our production.” 

Due to a successful model line-up and positive market development, the specialist in extrusion blow moulding machines finished fiscal 2016 on a high with record sales of € 122 million. According to Weiland, the sector is heading in a positive direction, hence the focus on the company’s Bonn HQ. 

“Bonn is located in the heart of one of the world’s most important centres for plastics manufacturing. The high density of universities and the presence of specialist research institutes offer excellent development opportunities for our innovation-driven sector,” commented Weiland. Kautex Maschinenbau has its own technical centre in Bonn which is itself one of the world’s largest research and development institutes for plastics machinery. 

With customers that include major automobile manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies working in the packaging industry, Kautex Maschinenbau employees 460 people in Germany and a further 170 around the world. In addition to its headquarters in Bonn and regional offices in the USA, Russia, China, Italy and India, Kautex operates an extensive network of service and sales offices around the world.

image
Business Standard
177 22